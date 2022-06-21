Balenciaga and Prada in the new virtual store of Meta avatars

Meta has ready its new virtual store of avatars with which creators can design and sell their own models.

Brands such as Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne joined Meta’s initiative, although more designers are expected to arrive.

A few weeks ago, the launch of TikTok’s inclusive avatars was announced.

Meta is more than ready to enter the promised metaverse, with a new virtual store of avatars that will be, without a doubt, the trend of the brands in the future.

The pandemic and, of course, the constant advancement of technology are responsible for the fact that, finally, we have in our vocabulary terms such as “Metaverse”, “NFTs”, augmented reality, among others that, for brands, will be the next trend to reach those new audiences that are ready for this new post-pandemic era.

More than a novelty, today, the Metaverse is one of the big bets in the marketing strategies of brandsAlthough much is still unknown on the subject.

According to a report by Bloomberg Intelligence and cited by Statistical, The value of the Metaverse had a significant growth during 2021, as it is estimated that it reached 500 billion US dollars, a figure that could increase fivefold by the year 2030.

It is even said that by 2030, more than 23 million new jobs will arrive, according to the study “Virtual reality and augmented reality: the Metaverse as a new opportunity for business”, signed by the EAE Business School.

Taking these data into account, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) will be the big bet in a society that will continue its rise towards digitization (eCommerce, hybrid work, online classes, etc.).

This is the Meta avatar store

Now, following the line of its own Metaverse, Meta, Mark Zuckerberg’s company, launched a new virtual avatar store and did so hand in hand with brands Balenciaga, Prada and Thom Browne.

It is an initiative with which Meta wants creators to be able to design their own models and sell them through the Metaverse. At the moment, this store only has designs from the three brands mentioned, but the idea is that more designers will be added in the future.

Zuckerberg himself and Eva Chen, director of Content and Fashion Collaborations of the platform, were the ones who presented this new store, which will be “a great catalyst for the creative economy”, according to what was announced.

The arrival of the Metaverse is dramatically boosting the brand landscape, and now, with avatars, a world of vast opportunity opens up.

Let us remember that, A few days ago, TikTok announced the launch of its own avatarswhich can be created from scratch, so that the user can make use of their own creativity and personalize their experience even more.

It should be noted that users will be able to make use of this technology in their own videos and, if they wish, add different tones of voice, reactions, among other functions.

“We are excited to see how people use Avatars to express their creativity and continue to explore ways to bring Avatars into more TikTok experiences, building spaces on TikTok for self-expression, and expanding the ways people connect and create across our community. global”, mentioned the Chinese social network through a statement.

