Ariana Grande bought Cameron Diaz’s mansion

The American singer, Ariana Grande, is celebrating with her husband Dalton Gomez, as they are opening a luxurious mansion that they bought from actress Cameron Diaz.

The great acquisitions of celebrities will always cause intrigue and will become a topic of conversation and this time the curiosity increases, since the residence that the singer bought was not through a real estate agent, Therefore, many details of the purchase and sale made by celebrities are not known.

So far it is known that Ariana’s new residence is located on the Sunser Strip, in the Hollywood Hills area and that belonged to the interpreter of “Charlie’s Angels”.

The 28-year-old girl became a trend in recent hours, after rumors of how much the luxurious mansion cost her, according to information from the Dirt portal, the ostentatious home cost her 4.9 million dollars.

So far it is unknown what the mansion is like, since there are no photographs of it, what is known is that the property was built in 1950 and is distributed over one floor, it has about 1,800 square feet, in addition It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a large kitchen, a hall, dining room, living room, main room, laundry room and other rooms that the singer can adapt to her liking.

On the outside there is a 0.55-hectare lot, a terrace, several green areas, they will also have access to a hillside, not to mention the beautiful view of the city, it is still unknown if they also have a pool.

Something very important and perhaps one of the biggest reasons why the singer of “Dangerous Woman” bought this residence was for the privacy and security it has, being so well located, because the mansion is in a dead end and is surrounded by a large fence of trees that prevent the view into the house.

Although the couple has not spoken about it nor do they know what their plans could be within this, it is speculated that it may be the arrival of a baby, it should be remembered that Ariana Grande has stated on several occasions that she wants to be a mother before 30 years, this may be one of the reasons why Ariana and Dalton bought the mansion.

On the other hand, the couple already has a house in the area, which is valued at more than $9,000,000 dollars.

What is known about the house is that Cameron Diaz acquired it in 2004, after spending $1,800,000 dollars, however, as far as is known, he rarely visited it, after 5 years of having bought it, he requested a permit to demolish it and to be able to build a larger dwelling, but this never happened, but in 2018 he did a remodel where he changed the windows, the roof, expanded the kitchen and remodeled the bathrooms.