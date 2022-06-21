Anne Hathaway is the most elegant on the beach in a shirt dress

Look forward to more dress-up inspiration with retro tints, courtesy of Anne Hathaway. The American actress continues to work on the set of Mother’s Instinct in New Jersey. A recent scene shot on the beach has just extolled the elegance and carefreeness of a navy shirt dress, an essential wardrobe item for the summer season.

Directed by Olivier Masset-DepasseIt’s about a thriller psychological drama set in the 1960s. The film portrays Celine (Anne Hathaway) and Alice (Jessica Chastain), two women with children who are neighbors and best friends who live on the outskirts of the city. However, their friendship suffers a fissure after a tragic accident, something that leads to suspicion and paranoia on both sides. This is the cause of the new turn that the stylistic choices of the celebrity

How to wear a shirt dress in summer in the style of Anne Hathaway?

Anne Hathaway at the recording of Mother’s Instinc in New Jersey. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images.

View on the recording set on a beach in Port Monmouth, New Jersey, Anne Hathaway bet on him best dressed favorite dress. The royals Kate Middleton and the Queen Letizia they are there to confirm its timelessness and sophistication. In his case he carried a navy blue shirt dress sleeveless, which highlights your silhouette in a flattering way by being more fitted at the top. Finished off with embroidered details at the bottom of the skirt.

Walking barefoot on the beach, she also highlighted her voluminous and glamorous hairstyle, which adheres to the criteria of the 60s, where women sought volume in everything, and the ends were usually combed out. The makeup is natural and highlights her lips with a deep pink and structured eyebrows that highlight and frame her gaze.

The shirt dresses are summer basics because, precisely at this time of the year, we want garments that are easy and versatile to wear, especially those that are made of vaporous fabrics that are very fresh for this hot season. With a Summer dresssandals, a minimalist pedicure and colorful lips, just like Anne Hathawaythere is no way to fail.