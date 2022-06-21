Amber Heard’s interview and others that shook the entertainment world: they were scandalous | entertainment pop culture
The English monarch who was married to Prince Charles had a difficult life, because she did not always follow the imposed rules to the letter.
In a way never seen before, Lady Di gave an interview to the BBC in 1995, where she spoke intimately about her role as royal and how unhappy she was, which showed another face of the monarchy.
There she confirmed that she saw herself as a threat to the crown for considering herself a strong person and, additionally, admitted that her marriage was made up of three people, that is, she, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker.
All her answers left the world shocked, since she collapsed that fairy tale that everyone believed came to live like a princess.
Said talk with the interviewer Martin Bashir, occurred in the middle of the divorce process that she lived with Prince Charles, two years later she died in a car accident.
Amber Heard experienced one of the most mediatic trials in recent years, and that is that she sought to win the counterclaim that she had imposed on her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
On June 2, 2022, the verdict benefited the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and little was known about the actress after this.
Without prior notice, the 36-year-old woman gave her first televised interview to the ‘Today’ channel on June 13, 2022, where she expressed her opinion about everything she experienced in the legal process.
He clarified that “he did not blame” the jury for the result obtained and that the opinions of others is not something that worries him.
“I actually get it. He’s a beloved character and people feel like they know him. He’s a fantastic actor. I don’t care what anyone thinks of me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t assume the average person should know those things. So I don’t take it personally.”
One of the moments that caused the most impact on social networks was when Amber admitted that she still had feelings for Johnny despite everything that had happened.
Sean Penn and ‘El Chapo Guzman’
Back in 2016, the world learned that the actor Sean Penn had interviewed the then fugitive drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo Guzmán’.
The two met in 2015 and shared food at a long dinner where they were also accompanied by the Mexican actress Kate del Castillo, who helped the Hollywood celebrity as a translator and intermediary.
The question session did not take place in person, rather Sean Penn had sent his encrypted questions on a mobile phone, which were answered by the drug trafficker through a video.
When the information went on the air, Kate lived one of the worst experiences of her life, because as a result of said interview and the help she provided, she was investigated by the Mexican government after being accused of crimes related to organized crime and cover-up.
Kate did not hesitate to expose the injustice of her case, since Sean Penn had not had any kind of charge and did not help her at that time, so she fought for several years to show that she was not part of any criminal group.
In February 2022, Kate mentioned in an interview with the announcer Javier Poza that the American actor was the “shortest people she had ever met” and clarified that she does not want to hear from him again.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
The exit from the crown of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was one of the most important and criticized events of the British crown.
Although the couple left everything behind and moved to the United States, little was known about why, so both decided to give an interview to Oprah Winfrey.
In the session, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex focused on recounting their life within the monarchy and how they were treated in it. Which raised a lot of eyebrows among the viewers.
One of the most shocking statements was when Meghan revealed that a member of the royal family was dismayed by what the skin color of Archie, the couple’s firstborn, would be.
The former actress also assured that the pressure she experienced not to give her opinion on certain issues affected her and the criticism she received led her to think about suicide and when expressing it, she emphasized that the English crown would not help her solve her mental problems.
The action-focused Hollywood actor was in the spotlight weeks ago due to the premiere of his latest film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.
Tom Cruise has been characterized as one of the celebrities who tries not to get involved in controversies; however, one remained in the history of the 59-year-old man.
In 2005, Nicole Kidman’s ex-husband was promoting his most recent film ‘War of the Worlds’ and to do so he attended various media outlets.
When it came time to be interviewed by Matt Lauer on the ‘Today’ show, everything started in a normal way, but the atmosphere began to change when Cruise was asked a few things about his religion, Scientology.
Later, the actor criticized the famous Brooke Shields for using antidepressant medication to treat her postpartum depression and called her “irresponsible”, in which he insulted the interviewer.
“Matt. Matt, Matt, Matt, Matt. You’re a simpleton. You don’t even know what Ritalin is,” he said in the live interview.
Although Tom Cruise later apologized to his former set partner Brooke Shields and invited her to his wedding to Katy Holmes, many still remember the awkward moment where the actor lost his temper a bit.