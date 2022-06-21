Amber Heard sinks audience numbers after being interviewed on television

After the judge Penney Azcarate and the rest of the members of the court of Fairfax, Virginia, shared with the world the verdict that presented Johnny Depp as the winner of the controversial defamation case on June 1, Amber Heard had no choice but to accept the court’s decision at that time. However, the actress did not sit idly by for long, because she almost immediately began to reject the court ruling in favor of her ex-husband, giving her arguments through various means.

heard She first criticized the verdict via Instagram, calling it a setback for society and for victims of domestic abuse. After this, the actress remained silent and did not provide any kind of statement about the outcome of the trial for a while. However, last week, heard finally he shared his thoughts, arguments, and many other things about the case.

On Friday June 17, Amber was interviewed by Savannah Guthrie for DatelineNBCand the actress remained firm in her testimony at all times, presented a folder of accusations against Deppand assured that he still loved the star of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 79%. While the actress certainly made substantial statements for the controversial case thread, the televised interview was far from garnering high ratings for NBC.

It seems that, after the verdict, heard it has lost credibility, and the public is not very interested in what it can share with the world. The interview with the star of Aquaman – 73% earned a 0.3 rating in the key demographic of viewers 18-49, and 2.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen TV Ratings. The chain hoped that the appearance of heard raise the audience Dateline beyond its regular indices, however, the situation did not turn out as expected, since heard drew the show’s second-smallest audience since November, according to TVLine.

Before the session with heard aired, NBC publicized the interview by showing numerous snippets of it that the network perhaps thought would catch the public’s eye. However, when the big moment came, the episode failed to live up to expectations, even drawing less viewership than a repeat episode of ABC’s 20/20, which garnered 2.6 million viewers. Without a doubt, the interview, which promised to stand out in the audience, had serious problems in capturing the interest of all those who were pending the defamation trial last month.

Just a few hours after the NBC special with heard broadcast, numerous netizens branded the interview “revengeful” and a complete “failure”. YouTube users posted their reactions, with some attempting to analyze the body language of heard.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for US$50 million after being indirectly accused of domestic violence in an article for Washington Post in 2018. Shortly after Depp put the request, heard he proceeded with a counterclaim for US$100 million, so it was a fairly weighty trial. The final verdict calls for the actress to pay her ex-partner $15 million, $10 million in compensatory damages and an additional $5 million in punitive damages, later reduced to $350,000 due to Virginia’s statutory cap on punitive damages. Secondly, Johnny you will only have to give US $2 million to heard in compensatory damages.

