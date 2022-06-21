Amber Heard kissing Cara Delevingne, while still living at Johnny Depp’s house

The controversies for Amber Heard they seem to have no end, and now a video has been revealed where the actress kisses the model Cara Delevingne.

Amber Heard

A few weeks after losing his mind with Johnny Deppand it has been said that she does not have enough money to pay bail, the Aquaman actress faces the leak of a video, which invades her privacy.

In the images we see Amber kissing another woman, in the elevator of the building where she lived with Depp. The woman Heard has an affectionate demeanor with turns out to be the famous socialite Cara Delevingne.

The video first shows a friendly interaction, which culminates in a kiss.

Amber Heard and her history of infidelity

Let us remember that in the trial against the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean, The 36-year-old actress was accused of having been unfaithful with the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, and also with the actor James Franco. However, the famous and her defense denied these accusations.

However, there was a third person mentioned in said scandal and although it had only been speculated, the truth had not come to light.

It was the Popcorned Planet portal that published exclusive images recovered from the security cameras of the building where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lived in 2015, after getting married.

These photos show Amber in the company of a woman, whose physical characteristics have made Internet users associate her with the model Cara Delevingne.