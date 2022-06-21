Amber Heard bankrupt? They capture her buying in a discount store – El Sol de Hermosillo

A new controversy appears in the way of Amber Heard after it was Captured shopping at a low-cost store and in the sales section, which raised questions about its financial status.

Heard was found guilty of defame johnny depp in a trial that required almost two months of pleadings and where she received the payment of $15 million in compensation for damages, a figure that was lowered to $10.5 million.

Since the sentence was declared, the actress’s lawyer I declare that Heard did not have the resources to pay the debt and that at that time he did not know the path he would choose to follow.

AMBER HEARD SHOPPING IN THE SALE ZONE

was the portal TMZ which released the images of the 36-year-old actress while she was shopping in one of the store’s branches T. J. Maxx in Bridgehampton, New York. The mall is one of the best known in the United States and one of the leading clothing retail stores al sell your products at lower prices than the competition.

Heard is shown in a white shirt and jeans, with her hair pulled back and a nonchalant attitude as she picks out several of the items, some of them on sale. She too, she was accompanied by her sister Whitney Henriquezwho from the beginning of the trial became one of his support figures.

After noticing that it was recorded by some of the customers present in the store, the actress he preferred to flee the scene when recognized, so it is observed how she leaves a cart full of clothes that she had already selected abandoned.

The portal that spread the images indicated that it seemed to be a normal day of shopping for the sisters and that they did not discuss any important topic other than some pants.

THE ACTRESS AND HER COMPLICATED FINANCES

Once the images were revealed, a large number of fans of the show and those who have followed the relationship between Heard and Depp expressed their concern about the complicated finances of the actress.

At the conclusion of the trial, Amber Heard left with one debt of 10.5 million dollars that you will have to pay to Johnny Deppwhile the actor will have to give 2 million dollars to the actress for damages.

The large debt of more than eight million dollars could not be paid by the actress at this time. Elaine BredehoftHeard’s attorney, stated a few days after the trial that “no, absolutely not” when questioned about whether she had the resources to make the payment specified by the jury.

During the trial, Amber Heard was questioned about the seven million dollars that he received after divorce with Johnny Depp, an amount that she assured she would donate to various organizations, but of which she only gave a portion of her. In this regard, the actress stated that she could not continue with the donations when the demand of her ex-husband arrived.

According to the site celebritynetworthHeard’s fortune would be placed in the -6 million dollars before the payment he must make to Depp. This same portal indicates that the best period of earnings for the actress was in the 2019 when it could generate at least 3 million dollars.

In a recent interview Amber heard He assured that he only wants to continue with his life and that, after the trial, he only wants to concentrate on his daughter named Oonagh barely a year old and enjoy more of her role as a full-time mother.

