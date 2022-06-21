Amber Heard and other celebrities with the most beautiful face in the world, according to science



The actress who has lost the trial for defamation against Johnny Depp, has one of the faces that comes closest to perfection, according to the mathematical formula of the golden ratio



This was determined by the study of Dr. Julian de Silva, a cosmetic surgeon, who gave him a percentage of almost 92%, followed by Kim Kardashian and Kate Moss



The search for facial symmetry is a trend on social networks with several apps that calculate or correct it

Every year there are dozens of lists in the media with the most beautiful women in the world. The golfer and influencer Paige Spinarac is chosen as the “sexiest of 2022” in the latest issue of Máxim magazine, for example. And Karolina Bielawska (Miss Poland) was the winner of the last Miss World beauty pageant.

The two were chosen by a jury, and it is already known that, for tastes, the colors. But is there any objective way to determine who is the most beautiful person in the world?

The oldest beauty canon in the world is the one based on the proportion or symmetry of the face. And according to this mathematical formula, the most beautiful celebrity in the world would be Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp’s ex, who is going through a professional and personal crisis after losing the defamation trial against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, can boast, however, of having an almost perfect face, according to the so-called golden ratio.

First described by the ancient Greeks, the golden ratio (numerically: 1.618) refers to a mathematical formula of proportions that supposedly determines the faces that come closest to perfection.

Dr. Julian de Silva, a British cosmetic surgeon, has made a ranking of celebrities through the use of digital facial mapping technology, and has concluded that the actress of Aquaman obtained the highest percentage (91.85%).

To do this, he analyzed 12 points on Heard’s face, using a 2016 red carpet image, measuring the distance between the eyes, nose, lips, chin and head in general.

“The Greeks discovered that proportion occurs everywhere in nature, and for thousands of years it was thought to contain the secret formula for the most beautiful faces in the world,” the doctor told US Weekly magazine in 2016.

“For a long time it was thought that the 1.618 ratio, also known as phi or phi, held the secret of beauty, but now, with computer mapping, we can calculate how it applies to real women,” he added.

De Silva, who runs the Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London, has applied the same formula to countless well-known beauties. According to his investigation, Johnny Depp would not have bad taste, since another of his ex-partners, Kate Moss, ranks third in the ranking of celebrities with the most beautiful faces in the world, which would look like this:

2. Kim Kardashian: 91.39%

4. Emily Ratajkowski: 90.8%

5. Kendall Jenner: 90.18%

6. Helen Mirren: 89.93%

7. Scarlett Johansson: 89.82%

9. Marilyn Monroe: 89.41%

10. Jennifer Lawrence: 89.24%

Focusing on specific features, as this doctor revealed to the Unilad portal, Amber Heard has the perfect nose, Kim Kardashian has the most beautiful eyebrows in the industry; Emily Ratajkowski has the most enviable lips; Kate Moss has a straight forehead; and Scarlett Johansson has the most attractive eyes.

As for men, the British actor Robert Pattinson was declared the “most handsome man in the world” according to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, with 92.15%, from the same research work carried out by Dr. De Silva on what constitutes the “perfect face”.

“Having created the software and algorithms for the key points on the face, I thought it would be a good idea to test the system on some of the most beautiful women in the world and see if we could prove with geometry and science exactly what it is. what makes a face beautiful. The results were surprising and showed several famous actresses and models have facial features that are close to the ancient Greek principles of physical perfection.”

According to another 2019 ranking based on the same mathematical formula, the most beautiful woman in the world was Bella Hadid, followed by Beyoncé, Amber Heard and Ariana Grande.

How to know your percentage of beauty?