Amazon León offers salaries from $5,600 to $26,458 per month

Leon, Guanajuato.- Shipping Center amazon lion has begun to operate and the salaries offered by this company in Mexico range from 5,600 to 26,458 pesos per month.

The leading logistics company offers vacancies for its different plants in Mexico, in the case of Lion since 2020 it began to offer jobs for various positions.

According to the page https://mx.indeed.com/cmp/Amazon.com/salaries, the following positions receive these salaries on a monthly basis:

A storekeeper: 5 thousand 608 pesos.

A warehouse assistant: 6,327 pesos.

A delivery man: 9,115 pesos.

Preventionist: 20 thousand 789 pesos.

Driver assistant: 5,108 pesos

General store assistant: 5,075 pesos.

On this same page it is mentioned that the positions that are most looking for vacancies Amazon in Mexico are:

Warehouse.

Mechanics.

Customer service.

Social services.

Technology and software.

Transport and retail sales.

“How much does Amazon.com pay in Mexico? The average monthly salary at Amazon.com ranges from 5,075 pesos a month as a general store assistant, to 26,458 a month as Customer service.

“The average weekly salary at Amazon.com ranges from 1,440 pesos a week as a storekeeper, to 2,000 pesos a week as a delivery person,” the site reads.

It explains that the salary information comes from 118 sources obtained directly from the companies, users and jobs on Indeed in the last 36 months.

“Salary data are approximate figures based on third-party contributions to Indeed. This data is provided to Indeed users for rough comparison purposes. The minimum salary may vary by region and we recommend contacting the company directly to obtain exact salary data.

