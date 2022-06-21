A-Kid talks about his character in WWE 2K22: ‘My first match was A-Kid against Ricochet’

Earlier this month, news broke that A-Kid would be a part of the WWE 2K22 video game. Being the first Spanish fighter to be part of said game as part of the Stand Back Pack DLC. Solowrestling had a chance to talk to him and ask him how he thinks he has been portrayed in the virtual world.



I wanted to ask about the motion capture issue. There are fighters who capture their moves but there are times when you have to resort to external fighters to do it. Can you tell us how it was in your case?

I did not participate in it. They took some pictures of my face for the character model and I just did that. Then the next thing was seeing me do the moves, which was absolutely insane. But I wasn’t part of it.



We know that you have had a long career as a fighter in Spain. You have traveled the country from beginning to end. Are there any companions you would like to see in the video game?

To all. Not everyone, but most of the people I’ve shared training with, road. Especially Sara León, my partner. I would like to share work in WWE with her. To Carlos Romo… One day they will arrive and who knows, maybe we can play against each other in the video game.



Would be great. A subject that is always on people’s lips is the scores, the “buah, this one has been given more, they have been given less”. I have been told that you have a very high score (82).

Yes, I’m happy. You can always aspire to more, there is always room for improvement. But comparing it to the roster and stuff I think I’m happy with what they’ve given me.



It is very high, since you have fought mostly in NXT UK and are on par with the main roster.

Of course. They know my talent.



I imagine that playing with your character was the first thing you did as soon as it came out.

When the DLC came out the first fight was with me. It’s something you want to try, since I was little I had created myself and I was always much worse than this character is. My first match was A-Kid vs. Ricochet. I controlled A-Kid and it was nice to see.



A fight that I saw live, moreover.

Oh yeah?



Yes, he was there in the audience.

It’s been… 2018. Four or five years ago.



Quite. Everything you are playing, you will have already won some title in the video game.

No. You have to be careful about that. I’m not going to book myself by winning titles. I fight down in the card, giving good fights. But in universe mode my character doesn’t win. Perhaps some Rumble or the Main Event of WrestleMania but there it stays.







Image: WWE 2K22



What do you think of the latest video game?

I think that They have given a change in the direction of the franchise and I think it’s a positive one. Especially when the game came out, which is when I was able to play it the most. There are tons of new modes, My Faction mode is my favorite. I have commented on it a few times, I have played 2K, the NBA, the card mode and it is very competitive so if you want to have the best team you will have to play a lot, you have to take packs… this is not the case, you do not compete on-line. You compete against yourself, you compete against the AI. The matches are super hard but I’m glad you beat Roman Reigns on max difficulty doing this and that. Hulk Hogan was my star faction character and he beat everyone with the big boot / leg drop.



Are there any absences on campus at the moment? Any fighter or legend that you say “too bad he’s not here”?

personally it hurt me to see that Mark Andrews was not. He was in the previous one and it’s a fight that I not only want in real life, I want to face Mark Andrews. I say it to the world, I want to face Mark Andrews. I also would have liked him to be in the video game because he was one of the characters I played with the most in the previous one. The Slumdog is the Move he always used.



What would you want from the video game?

The arcade essence. I think he has found a very nice point between the realism of the game and that arcade essence that fighting games had in the past. Punch, kick. I’m a fan of that style and it’s very fun, very dynamic. The transitions are perfect. You feel like you are watching a wrestling match but in this arcade style. In real life you can’t do 50,000 moves in a row because it hurts and you get tired. But in the game yes, it’s a lot of fun.



When you see your character and control it, do you feel like it’s you? Do you think who you are has been transferred well to the video game?

It’s very weird. I took a photo, I play on Playstation and I took the screenshot, I sent it to my girl and it was me, not my movements but a pose that I do. I mean, I just put myself in a way that I wasn’t even aware of but was in the video game. And you could also see my tattoos and so on and I said “it’s just me”. It’s surreal to watch. You see things you don’t realize until you see them in a video game and you say “come on look, they have thought about this”. It is something that I do in the ring and I had not even realized it.



Now you won’t stop watching her.

Yes Yes. That pose.



Also being the quintessential Spanish who is in WWE. Do you think there will be more additions of Spaniards to WWE and therefore to the games?

What I believe is irrelevant. I have always done my best to make it happen. I have always wanted to make a fabric of schools and shows in Spain, in Barcelona and in Madrid, which is where I live, so that it can happen. So that the boy or girl who wants to be a professional wrestler can do so without any problem. See a way forward. For me it was my priority. But now I have to put it aside to focus on my career. But I think so, because the talent is there and I would dare to say that it has always been there. The fans are there, every time there is a better fabric of shows and fans. Most of the shows are full, there are new schools like Tyris in the Valencian Community that put on high quality shows. I think it’s a matter of time before people continue training, working hard and the opportunity arrives.



Is there anything you would change for the next 2K?

I’ve always wanted one thing, which I know is listening to me 2K. Let there be a mode where you can play with both characters. I don’t know if it’s possible but when I play the video game on display I have to select the controller. The bad or the good, John Cena vs. Roman Reigns. I find Cena but then I have to change to fight as Reigns, like a real match. I would like a mode where it doesn’t matter who wins but the quality of the combat, the stars.



Of course. That was done, that The Authority came out and put “make 5 shots and we’ll give you 5 stars.”

That’s it. But beyond. Let it be something worked with the public. Let the public shout “this is awesome” and feel it. That you can make moves and whatever.



The public has improved.

Now they react. When you have a long and quality fight they start to shout what they shout in real life. The truth is that the experience is very good. It’s very realistic in a lot of things but in the aspects that you don’t want it’s the arcade style that most wrestling and video game fans love.



Thank you very much. It only remains to ask what is your favorite video game of the saga?

This one, without a doubt. I’m in it!

2K recently announced that Spanish Superstar A-Kid is now available on WWE 2K22 as part of the Stand Back Pack, the third post-launch content. Alongside Spanish phenomenon A-Kid, this pack will be headlined by masked hero The Hurricane, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, two-time World Tag Team Champion, European Champion, WWE Hardcore Champion, WCW Hardcore Champion, and WCW Cruiserweight Champion. The Hurricane and A-Kid will be joined by two more Superstars making their debut in the franchise WWE 2K: Fan favorite Stacy Keibler and two-time NXT Tag Team Champion Wes Lee. All four fighters will have their own My Faction EVO cards, which can be upgraded by playing the My Faction game mode.

Additionally, as part of the latest update, the FaZe Clan Gear Collection will be available for community creations. FaZe Clan is a lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture. The collection includes 14 clothing pieces in total, including men’s and women’s shirts, jackets and hats emblazoned with the FaZe Clan logo.

Two new DLC packs will be available in the coming months. Post-launch content packs are available for individual purchase, while the full set of packs are included with the Season Pass, deluxe edition and the nWo 4-Life Digital Edition of WWE 2K22.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.