789 goals scored by the “flea”

In seventeen seasons at Barça, 474 goals, equivalent to 2.30 goals per game

The Messi statistics they tell us one thing right away: decades will have to pass before anyone else can match his sensational records. And who knows what will be invented on 23 May 2022, together with champions such as Dybala, Julio Cesar, Sneijder, Zanetti, Totti, Shevchenko, Pirlo, Inzaghi and Thuram, to amaze everyone during the‘Integration Heroes Match at San Siro, the charity match against all forms of discrimination desired and organized by Samuel Eto’o, the former Inter bomber, now president of the Cameroon football federation, has always been involved in the fight against racism in football.

Messi’s incredible stats

Lionel Messi is a rare champion, a player capable of to make giants like Zlatan Ibrahimovic eat the dust who replaced Eto’o at Barcelona. But with Ibra things did not go as well as with the Cameroonian center forward. In fact, the Swede more than a teammate, at Barcelona in 2010, was an opponent: “we must eliminate the dwarf” it seems Ibra said through gritted teeth during a clash in the locker room with the then Barça coach Josep Guardiola, as reports Guillem Balague in the official biography of Lionel Messi. Proof that the acts of discrimination do not come only from the stands but sometimes directly from the locker rooms. This is why Eto’ha strongly wanted this event; not just directed at ultras and their racist chants but also to managers who need to do more to curb these behaviors.

Messi’s statistics and records: 789 career goals

That season (2009-2010), Pep Guardiola’s second at Barça, he finished with Barcelona first with 99 points, a single defeat and 34 goals scored by Leo Messi. Ibra, in what he called a hellish season “at Barça I was a Ferrari driven like a Fiat”, says in his 2011 biography entitled “I, Ibra”, he scored only 16. In the opening chart, the goals scored by Lionel Messi during the seventeen seasons at Barcelona in La Liga. In all 474, with an average of 2.30 goals per game, including 60 from the penalty spot. Adding instead all goals scored by Lionel Messi during his career the total rises to 789. Better than him only Cristiano Rolando with 829 goals and Slavia Prague legend Josef Bican “Pepi” with 820 career goals.

Messi at Paris Saint German, does it disappoint expectations?

Paris does not warm Lionel Messi. The champion in fact led a season far below expectations. The reason? Some say that Messi in the French capital was hit by the saudadewhile Luis Suarez, historical partner of Messi and Neymar in Barcelona (their trident was the most prolific goal in the history of the blaugrana) states that the “atomic flea” can’t stand the Parisian cold. On the other hand, it is not easy to switch to another team after the entire career spent with other colors. But, beyond the feelings, there are also physical reasons. In fact, having contracted Covid has put a strain on the physical form of the Argentine champion. In any case the role of Messi in the PSG it is not to “throw it in”, Kylian Mbappé is there for this, but rather to put others in a position to do so. And he in fact he did it. Lionel Messi is the first player in Ligue 1 history to make two assist hat-tricksfirst against Clermont and then against Saint-Etienne.

Messi, 1.69 cm tall and the Italian origins

Let’s talk about statistics: Messi is 1.69 cm tall, four centimeters more than Maradona and is of Italian origins, precisely from the Marche region. His ancestors emigrated from Recanati to Argentina at the end of the nineteenth century. Messi was born on June 24, 1987 in the city of Rosario. The third most populous city in the country and the same that gave birth to Ernesto Che Guevara. Leo demonstrates his stuff from bomber already at an early age. In fact, at the age of six, he enters the city team Newell’s Old Boys, where in six years he has scored almost 500 goals.

When River Plate discarded Messi

Before moving with his family to Spain to start his career in the Barcelona youth team, Messi auditioned at River Plate and something resounding happens here. River Plate despite Messi scores dozens of goals in test matches and demonstrates his ability on the pitch with and without the ball decides to unload him. The reason? As confirmed by Eduardo Abrahamian, the River youth coach at the time, the board of directors of the Argentine club he said no to Messi because there were so many other players with similar characteristics.

The legend of the signing at Barça: the contract written on a paper handkerchief

A huge mistake. But an opportunity for Messi who, after the refusal, at the invitation of Carles Rexach, coach of the Barcelona youth sector, flies to Andalusia at the age of 13. The historic talent scout had seen something in that boy and going against the rules, it was very unusual for European clubs to sign players under 17, pushes to stir the waters in favor of the young Leo. Legend has it that at the time of the engagement, having received the clearance from the Andalusian club, for the haste to grab it, Carles Rexach made Messi sign a simple paper handkerchief not having a classic contract at hand.

Championship, champions and super cups: scored 672 times

Since the beginning of his professional career in the first team Messi scored 672 in all goals in 778 appearances for the Catalan club, becoming the best scorer ever for the blaugrana and of the top Spanish football league. Messi is also the best man-assist of the Spanish league with 192 balls served on the feet of his teammates. Lionel Messi in his endless trophy and records showcase can also boast that of best scorer in a single season of a European championship. I am indeed 50 goals scored in 2011-2012. The flea is even better man-assists in a single season thanks to 21 assists in 2019-2020.

Other statistics on Messi: in twenty years in Spain won ten championships with Barcelona. Seven King’s Cups. Eight Spanish Super Cups. Four Champions League. Three Uefa Super Cups and three World Cups for clubs. These 35 trophies make Lionel Messi the most decorated player in the history of Barcelona. With the jersey of the Argentine national team, the heir of Maradona, he won an America’s Cup, an under 20 World Cup and a gold medal at the Beijing 2020 Olympic Games as shown in the graph above.

Seven golden balls so Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo

At the level of individual awards Messi has won the Ballon d’Or seven times (in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015 and 2021), setting a new record and beating Cristiano Ronaldo. In 2011 and 2015, Uefa awarded him the Men’s Player of the Year award. In 2013, however, he was included in the best football team of all time drawn up by the English magazine World Soccer.

Messi and Cristiano Rolando finally together?

Cristiano Ronaldo could wear the PSG shirt next season. Indeed, according to the English newspaper The Mirror the former Juventus striker could represent the winning card for Paris Saint Germain to finally be able to climb to the top of Europe. The Portuguese striker would thus replace Mbappè in talks with Real Madrid. For now they are only indiscretions but the desire to finally seeing Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi play together is great.

Source: FC Barcelona, ​​Uefa

Data refer to: 2022

