5 movies where an actor played himself in fiction

just premieredThe unbearable weight of a huge talent, Nicolas Cage’s movie more Nicolas Cage than any other. It’s been a while since the actor Mandy He plays two characters in each film: the protagonist and Nicolas Cage, our favorite internet meme and obsession, but never so directly. The film will narrate the story of Nick Cage, an actor weighed down by debt, with a complicated relationship with his daughter and desperate to appear in the new Quentin Tarantino film who ends up working for the CIA and infiltrating the circle of a billionaire drug trafficker who is a fan of his movies. It’s fiction, an intensified and very free version of Cage, but also an opportunity for him to play with the idea that we all have of him.

Why do we like so much that an actor plays himself? Because for a single movie ticket we can see our favorite movie star working and being herself at the same time, as if she made us accomplices in her real life. It is the perfect cross between a talk show and fiction. We like to see the actor being himself because he appears to us as a real person who knows how to laugh at himself and who is not as unattainable as when we see him on the red carpet, and we like that he does it in a movie because on a screen big (or small) and within the framework of a fiction we are more aware of the game.

Of course, Nicolas Cage was not the first nor will he be the last actor to play himself in a movie. From the classic Hollywood homage to silent cinema that vindicated the figures of Gloria Swanson, Erich von Stroheim and Buster Keaton in twilight of the gods there have been dozens of movies in which the fictional character and the real life of the actor have engaged in a masquerade ball. We’ve seen it with Michael Jordan and LeBron James in spacejam 1 Y two, surrounded by cartoons, and we have seen it in stories more attached to the biography of its stars. Sometimes they are small cameos, but on other occasions an appearance in a couple of scenes is enough for the actor to be the most memorable supporting actor in a movie. In the best cases, we find entire movies with someone like Jean Claude Van Damme or Joaquin Phoenix playing themselves.

In tribute to Nicolas Cage, here are 5 other movies where an actor played himself.