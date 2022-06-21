5 exercise postures to celebrate International Yoga Day

Every June 21, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated, which was promoted by the United Nations Organization, in this way, it sought to recognize its universal popularity.

The celebration of this Day serves to make the population aware of the benefits of carrying out this practice, therefore, India proposed the draft resolution to commemorate it on a specific date.

This request, at the time, received the support of 175 Member States, after the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, presented the text in a speech delivered at the 69th session of the General Assembly.

International Yoga Day and its benefits

It is a physical, mental and spiritual practice of ancient tradition, which originated in India, even the word “yoga” comes from Sanskrit and means unity because it symbolizes the union of body and mind.

Various forms of yoga are practiced today and with the passage of time, its success has been increasing and the number of followers is growing all over the world.

Therefore, this time we will share five important postures for this exercise, which can help you create a balance in your daily life, as well as release stress.

International Yoga Day / Photo: Pexels

diamond stance

It is the starting point for any yoga practice, it is also very suitable for meditation thanks to its resting position.

It manages to relieve and prevent sciatica pain.

Strengthens the spine, relaxes the lumbar area of ​​the spine and regenerates it.

Stretches the feet in general, ankles, insteps, heels, eliminating pain in this area.

It works for digestion and also when suffering from an upset stomach.

However, it decreases circulation in the legs and concentrates in the organs related to digestion.

Marichyasana

It helps to reach a state of calm and introspection, it works to reduce stress levels.

Relieves back pain and lumbago.

Improves the functioning of the liver, spleen, pancreas, kidneys and intestines.

Baddhakonasana

Recommended for pregnant women, as it helps tone the pelvic floor muscles.

It improves the flexibility of the lumbosacral area, the muscles of the pelvis and the inner area of ​​the knee.

It keeps the spine upright and neutral, which helps reduce back pain and sciatic nerve problems.

On International Yoga Day, we also recommend you practice the position Dandasana Y Paschimottanasana.