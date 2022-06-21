400,000 Kroger and Walgreens medicine bottles recalled
The drugs were sold through March 2022 in retail stores nationwide.
(NOTICIAS YA).-Because the container was considered unsafe, more than 400,000 medicine bottles were withdrawn from the market, including aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen, because the childproof safety mechanism in the lid had a fault.
In fact there is no problem with the medicine itself, but the risk that a child could open the container and take the medicine is reason enough for them to be withdrawn.
“The product packaging was not child-restrictive, posing a poisoning risk if ingested by infants,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.
READ: Watch out! Thousands of Jif Peanut Butter Products Recalled for Salmonella
The brands involved are Kroger and Walgreens.
Walgreens recalled 137,300 units of its acetaminophen packages containing 150 500-milligram pills.
Kroger announced on its official channels the products and batches that should be taken care of in the presence of children.
READ: Due to intoxicated customers, Daily Harvest withdraws lentil-based food
Is about:
- 209,430 units of
- Aspirin / 300 pills
- Ibuprofen / 160 pills
- 34,660 units of
- Acetaminophen / 100 tablets
- 25,660 units of
- Acetaminophen for arthritis / 225 tablets
RECALL: KROGER ASPIRIN 0004126001295, KROGER IBUPROFEN 0004126001298, KROGER ACETAMINOPHEN 0004126001284 and KROGER ACETAMINOPHEN 0004126001287. Recalled bottles do not have child-resistant closure. For refund information visit https://t.co/gFpjkTMzBi. pic.twitter.com/FNBtnsvaOZ
— Kroger (@kroger) June 16, 2022
The drugs were sold through March 2022 in retail stores nationwide.