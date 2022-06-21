400,000 Kroger and Walgreens medicine bottles recalled

(NOTICIAS YA).-Because the container was considered unsafe, more than 400,000 medicine bottles were withdrawn from the market, including aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen, because the childproof safety mechanism in the lid had a fault.

In fact there is no problem with the medicine itself, but the risk that a child could open the container and take the medicine is reason enough for them to be withdrawn.

“The product packaging was not child-restrictive, posing a poisoning risk if ingested by infants,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The brands involved are Kroger and Walgreens.

Walgreens recalled 137,300 units of its acetaminophen packages containing 150 500-milligram pills.

Kroger announced on its official channels the products and batches that should be taken care of in the presence of children.

Is about:

209,430 units of Aspirin / 300 pills Ibuprofen / 160 pills

34,660 units of Acetaminophen / 100 tablets

25,660 units of Acetaminophen for arthritis / 225 tablets



RECALL: KROGER ASPIRIN 0004126001295, KROGER IBUPROFEN 0004126001298, KROGER ACETAMINOPHEN 0004126001284 and KROGER ACETAMINOPHEN 0004126001287. Recalled bottles do not have child-resistant closure. For refund information visit https://t.co/gFpjkTMzBi. pic.twitter.com/FNBtnsvaOZ — Kroger (@kroger) June 16, 2022

The drugs were sold through March 2022 in retail stores nationwide.