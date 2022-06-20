The model Meadow Walker He shared an emotional message on his networks to commemorate the entry of his father Paul Walker with a star at Hollywood walk of fame Paul Walker | Font: Diffusion



Paul Walker He was an American model actor, race car driver, and marine biologist known for being part of the successful “Fast and Furious” action movie franchise, playing Brian O’Conner. So great was his fame that the day of his death was news that many fans will not forget. The actor died on November 30, 2013 in California, when his vehicle crashed into a light pole and caught fire, due to excessive speed.





Since then Paul Walker He has had numerous tributes and recognitions, the most recent being his inclusion with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This moved all the very close family and friends that the actor had, but one of the people who was most grateful for the gesture was his daughter Meadow Walker.

Meadow Walker Posts Heartfelt Thank You Message For Walk Of Fame Star

Through her social networks, the model and influencer published some images of her father accompanied by a message of happiness and gratitude. Here, the model talks about how moved Paul Walker would have felt for such merit, adding that she will always be proud of her father’s achievements.

“Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023! Congratulations Dad! Be young you’d never believe! I also know that you are looking down with your contagious smile, feeling embarrassed and grateful. You earned this and you deserve it and more. Love you!”Meadow Walker commented.

On the other hand, your friend Vin Diesel He commented on the publication of Paul Walker’s daughter, hinting at how excited he was by the news: “I can’t tell you what this means. No, I’m actually doing it at our next family dinner. Tears”.