WWE receives negative reactions for the ‘down times’ in RAW and SmackDown

In a few weeks it will be the first year since the definitive return of the public to the live programs of WWE. With the arrival of the hearings, an old problem has returned to the debate in the backstage of the company: the so-called “dead times” that come up on the show while the show is on a commercial break.

This situation has been repeated especially in the main events of RAW and SmackDown, where the Superstar or Superstars who enter in the first instance are forced to maintain long waiting times while the transmission goes to commercial breaks or segments outside the ring. Cases like Liv Morgan against Rhea Ripley in the last RAW have had about twenty minutes of waiting between tickets.

the news portal Fightful Select revealed that there is some frustration with the few alternatives offered to star competitors to fill this time slot. Several superstars have tried to approach the producers of the weekly programming in search of an answer to this problem. The majority received as justification the assembly of the format in favor of “fluidity” of the program on his television broadcast.

An anonymous worker clarified that they often use the break time to “talk to the public, dance or complain about having to wait so long.” Let’s remember that a similar situation took quite a bit of notoriety during the early “Thunderdome Era”, when several matches were found to be stopped entirely during the commercial break. Before the pandemic, other resources also emerged, such as disqualifications or fights with two out of three falls.

