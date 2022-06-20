WWE Raw June 20: possible plan for the return of Elias

WWE celebrates tonight a new episode of Monday Night Raw which will air live on USA Network. One of the highlights of the show will be the reappearance of Elias. Ezekiel announced the presence of his brother last week and many fans are waiting to see what WWE does about it.

Sean Ross Sapp, a Fightful journalist, has revealed this afternoon some stars confirmed to appear and some possible segments. Elias will be part of a segment that could end with his broken guitar. “We are told that Elias’ full set will be in effect tonight, with a guitar wreck planned,” Sapp wrote on Fightful Select.

Sapp has also confirmed the presence of the following fighters: Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Riddle, MVP, Theory, Elias / Ezekiel, Street Profits, Lashley and The Miz. Regarding the latter, it is said that he has programmed a miz tv segmentalthough it has not been revealed who his guest will be.



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw June 20, 2022



Money in The Bank Qualifying Match

Asuka vs. becky lynch



confirmed segments :

Elias will make his return to the screen to reunite with Ezekiel.

