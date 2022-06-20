WWE: More opinions on the resignation of Vince McMahon

In a new edition of the program 83 weeks, Bully Ray and Eric Bischoff They talked about leaving Vince McMahon to his position as CEO of WWE after the alleged economic diversion in which he is involved.

When they touched on the most recent and lurid topic of WWE, Bischoff explained what he thought when he found out that Vince McMahon was no longer the CEO of WWE when announcing his departure from the position:

“My jaw dropped. Shocked. Although it seems to be a temporary thing, it’s a big deal and i was surprisedBischoff said. “I feel bad for a lot of people. I still have a lot of friends in WWE that I care about a lot. Regardless of how this ends, it will negatively affect a lot of people. I feel bad for Bruce (Prichard). I sent Bruce a text Friday night during SmackDown Saying, ‘Brother, one hell of a ride.’ His affection for Prichard goes back to his days as General Manager of RAW.



Bully Ray gave his opinion on this situation:

“I’ve been so desensitized to things that nothing really impacts me. We see CEOs of other companies who have to resign due to similar situations where there is a personal relationship, maybe where people shouldn’t be involved or for whatever reason. But I think because it’s about Vince McMahon and it affects us so muchwe’ve worked for him, we know him, Eric has competed against him and it’s shocking, but it happens every day in big companies,” Bully feels.

“However, I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Vince. I tried to analyze in depth the promo he did on SmackDown. Half of me thinks it’s a ‘middle finger’ to everybody saying, ‘I’m still going to be on my show and do what I do, however I want to do it. I think the other half of me sees it as Vince saying: ‘This may be my last chance to address a live audience on TV, so I’m going to do it’. We’re really going to have to wait and see. I despise having to talk about the negatives of professional wrestling. But it seems like we’ve been so inundated with negative things lately, and at this stage in my life, it affects me more than ever,” Ray said.

