WWE avoided showing signs of support for Sasha Banks on SmackDown

Sasha Banks has become in recent days in one of the most controversial figures in WWE. A few weeks ago and due to creative discrepancies, left the stadium where the retransmission of the programming was to take place of the McMahon company. This led measures by the companywhich commandeered the Women’s Tag Team Championships from both her and her partner, Naomi.

During the last edition of Friday Night SmackDown, a “Sasha Krew 4 Life” poster could be seen while Raquel Rodríguez celebrated her victory over Shayna Baszler. As seen in the clip below, the production team of WWE quickly cut short once the poster was shown.

WWE posted photos from last night’s show on their website and as you can see below, chose to post-edit the messagein favor of Sasha Banks and in its place now only a blank sign is seen behind Rodríguez.



WWE has done this countless times for wrestlers they aren’t on good terms with. and they are no longer with the company. The news portal specialized in professional wrestling, WrestleVotes, confirmed that Banks has been granted his departure from the company. The company hasn’t said anything about Banks since he left several weeks ago, but it looks like he’ll be free to sign with another company when his non-compete (if he has one) ends.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.