WSOP 2022: Sammartino out HR, Suriano eliminated in the Bounty, caporetto blue in the Maker

A very bitter night for the Azzurri at the 2022 WSOP.

Dario Sammartino leaves the scene on day 1 of the $ 100,000 High Roller, after a good start. There is still time to jump back into the fray and we’ll see if before the start of day 2, “MadGenius87” will try to spend the second cartridge.

Nine Italians make it past the burst of the bubble in the $ 1,500 MILLIONAIRE MAKER No-Limit Hold’em, but none of them will break the pass for the third day.

Finally, in the fray of the $ 1,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold’em, Marco Bogannni and Davide Suriano land in the rewards zone, with the first career cash in the World Series for PSG player Neymar Jr.

Let’s see what happened in Las Vegas on the night of the 2022 WSOP.

Inglorious Darius in the 100K High Roller

Dario Sammartino can’t find his way to day 2, in the $ 100,000 High Roller at the WSOP 2022. The blue seems to be starting his adventure well in event # 42, but little by little the wind changes. He decided the door taken against Chance Kornuth. Pair of aces for the American and JJ for the Neapolitan, with a mocking board: AJ-4-9-Q.

Set over set and for Dario Sammartino who begins his descent into the underworld that will see him end up in the corner of the bustati. There is still time to get back into the fray, thanks to the late registration that closes with the start of the second day. We’ll see if the Campania player wants to fire the second very heavy bullet.

On day 1 in 52 they agreed to pay the exclusive buyin and there are 23 who advance: as we have explained, however, with the possibility of registering until the start of day 2, these are not yet definitive numbers. Space field, but with an unexpected loose cannon in command of the count.

The wild Masashi Oya closes in front of everyone: the Japanese puts together 2,765,000 units and tries to escape. In the first place Aleksejs Ponakovs and Koray Aldemir launch themselves on his tracks: the Lithuanian travels at 2,490,000 chips and the German with 2,390,000 pieces. Excellent performances then for Ben Heath (2,275,000), Jason Koon (2,230,000), Seth Davies (1,580,000) and Dan Smith (1,560,000).

Watch out for Phil Ivey: the 10-time WSOP champion closes the top ten and packs 1,410,000, with the aim of climbing positions on the second day. Promoted in turn were Nick Petrangelo (1,200,000), Talal Shakerchi (835,000), Shannon Shorr (770,000), Stephen Chidwick (610,000), David Peters (515,000), Chance Kornuth (335,000) and Darren Elias (275,000).

The top 10

1 Masashi Oya 2,765,000

2 Aleksejs Ponakovs 2,490,000

3 Koray Aldemir 2,390,000

4 Ben Heath 2,275,000

5 Jason Koon 2,230,000

6 Gregory Jensen 2,150,000

7 Seth Davies 1,580,000

8 Dan Smith 1,560,000

9 Christoph Vogelsang 1,450,000

10 Phil Ivey 1,410,000

Bonus Comparator This comparator compares the welcome bonuses currently verifiable on the sites of Italian operators. This table has an informative function and the operators are shown in random order.

Azzurri out on day 2 in the Millionaire Maker

Great anticipation at the WSOP 2022 for day 2 of the $ 1,500 MILLIONAIRE MAKER No-Limit Hold’em. In 1700 they returned for the descent to the prize area, with 1,195 positions within the “In the Money”: here the super swag from $ 10,627,935. The minimum cash is worth $ 2,400 and the first coin stands out with a roaring prize of 1,125,189 bucks.

Nine the blues that overcome the bursting of the bubble, but the good news ends here in fact for our colors. The first to go to the cash desks is Roby Begni who stops at 1,147 place. Out of the game among others, Fausto Tantillo (1,080 °), Walter Treccarichi (521 °), Gianluca Speranza (438 °), Fabio Coppola (375 °) and Mario Colavita (293 °). Below is the complete payout of the Azzurri:

293rd Mario Colavita $ 5,816

375th Fabio Coppola $ 5,165

380th Vincenzo Schiavottiello $ 5,165

438th Gianluca Speranza $ 4,624

521st Walter Treccarichi $ 4,172

578th Antonio Barbato $ 3,795

1,027th Luigi Caramatti $ 2,400

1,080th Fausto Tantillo $ 2,400

1,147 ° Roby Begni $ 2,400

232 players complete the halfway point towards the third day and in the lead we find Tom Thomas who tries to escape with 2,875,000 tokens. Close to the top ten, the silhouettes of two well-known faces emerge: Matt Affleck and Kenny Hallaert. The American player collects 1,855,000 chips and the Belgian is following him with 1,815,000 chips.

The top 10

1 Tom Thomas Albertson, NY, US 2,875,000

2 Paul Ahn Long Island City, NY, US 2,650,000

3 Seamus Cahill DUBLIN,, IE 2,560,000

4 Raul Martinez London, GB 2,370,000

5 Maxime Chilaud FR 2,250,000

6 Harsukhpaul Sangha SURREY, BC, CA 2,200,000

7 Chen-An Lin New Taipei,, TW 2,145,000

8 Tyler Gaston Westerville, OH, US 2,140,000

9 Thibault Renard FR 1,990,000

10 Alain Bauer Balloch,, GB 1,950,000

Davide Suriano surrenders in the Bounty

Endless spectacle in the $ 1,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold’em, WSOP 2022, with 2,227 players joining the fray. Event in turbo versio and so the field is skimmed in record time. The prize pool of $ 1,313,930 is divided into 335 squares: minimum cash of $ 1,061 and the first coin of 191,223 bucks. To these figures, another 600 thousand dollars must be added in the form of bounties.

Among those who overcome the bursting of the bubble, there are Marco Bognanni and Davide Suriano. “MagicBox” raises the white flag to 52nd place for $ 3,959. Shortly after, it was up to Neymar Jr. to go to the tills: the Brazilian PSG ace thus celebrated his first career ITM at the World Series and took home the same award as Marco for the 49th position.

Finally, here is Davide Suriano. The Apulian player quickly advances up to three left tables, then begins an unrestrained descent in the count and sees the credits scroll down to 21st place: the 2014 heads up world champion relies on J-5 and finds 7-7 in hand to Louise Francoeur. The Canadian pink odd pair holds the AA-9-10-8 board and Suriano reaches $ 6,941.

As we write to you, there are 6 left to contend for the victory, with Wing Yam fanta leader with 16,200,000 pieces. We refer you to later, again on this article, to know the name of the new champion in the # 41 WSOP 2022 event.

Photo Home by Pokernews.com