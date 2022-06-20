WSOP 2022: Azzurri all eliminated in Las Vegas, ITM historic Neymar

June 20, 2022 Matteo Felli





Twentieth day at the archives for theWSOP 2022.

Difficult and bitter night for the blues in Las Vegas. Dario Sammartino on day 1 of $ 100,000 High Roller stops much earlier than expected, while 9 Azzurri landed in the prize $ 1,500 MILLIONAIRE MAKER No-Limit Hold’embefore letting go of the road to day 3.

They reach the “In the Money” area, in $ 1,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold’em, Marco Bognanni and Davide Suriano. Also in this event, the first historical cash for Neymar Jr: PSG player for the first time makes his mark at the World Series.

Finally, in the $ 10,000 No-Limit 2-7 Single Draw Championshipthere is Pedro Bromfman’s triumph over Scott Seiver, withPhil Hellmuth that collapses in ninth square.

Let’s see what happened at WSOP 2022.

Dario, bitter day

Dario Sammartino can’t find the way to day 2, in $ 100,000 High Roller at the WSOP 2022. The blue seems to have started his adventure well in event # 42, but little by little the wind changes. The door taken against was decisiveChance Kornuth. Pair of aces for the American and JJ for the Neapolitan, with a mocking board to say the least: AJ-4-9-Q.

Set over set and for Dario Sammartino who begins his descent into the underworld that will see him end up in the corner of the bustati. There is still time to get back into the fray, thanks to the late registration that closes with the start of the second day. We’ll see if the Campania player wants to fire the second very heavy bullet.

On day 1 in52 they agreed to pay the exclusive buyin and 23 are those who advance: as we have explained, however, with the possibility of registering until the start of day 2, these numbers are not yet definitive. Space field, but with an unexpected loose cannon in command of the count.

In front of everyone he closes the wild one Masashi Oya: the Japanese put together 2,765,000 units and try to escape. Aleksejs Ponakovs e Koray Aldemir: the Lithuanian travels at 2,490,000 chips and the German with 2,390,000 pieces. Excellent performance then for Ben Heath (2,275,000),Jason Koon (2,230,000), Seth Davies (1,580,000) and Dan Smith (1,560,000).

Phil Ivey

Beware of Phil Ivey: 10-time WSOP champion closes the top ten and packs up 1,410,000, with the aim of climbing positions on the second day. Promoted in turn the various Nick Petrangelo (1,200,000), Talal Shakerchi (835,000), Shannon Shorr (770,000), Stephen Chidwick (610,000), David Peters (515,000), Chance Kornuth (335,000) and Darren Elias (275,000).

Azzurri all eliminated in the Millionaire Maker

At the WSOP 2022 great expectations for day 2 of $ 1,500 MILLIONAIRE MAKER No-Limit Hold’em. In 1700 they returned for the descent to the prize area, with 1,195 positions within the “In the Money”: here the super swag from 10,627,935 dollars. The minimum cash is worth $ 2,400 and the first coin soars with a roaring prize from 1,125,189 big bucks.

Walter Treccarichi

Nine the blues that overcome the bursting of the bubble, but the good news ends here in fact for our colors. The first to go to the tills is Roby Begni which stops at 1,147 place. Out of the game among others, Fausto Tantillo (1,080th), Walter Treccarichi (521 °), Gianluca Speranza (438th), Fabio Coppola (375th) and Mario Colavita (293th). Below is the complete payout of the Azzurri:

293rd Mario Colavita $ 5,816

375th Fabio Coppola $ 5,165

380th Vincenzo Schiavottiello $ 5,165

438th Gianluca Speranza $ 4,624

521st Walter Treccarichi $ 4,172

578th Antonio Barbato $ 3,795

1,027th Luigi Caramatti $ 2,400

1,080th Fausto Tantillo $ 2,400

1,147 ° Roby Begni $ 2,400

I’m 232 the players who complete the halfway point towards the third day and in the lead we find Tom Thomas who tries to escape with 2,875,000 tokens. Close to the top ten, the silhouettes of two well-known faces emerge: Matt Affleck And Kenny Hallaert. The American player collects 1,855,000 chips and the Belgian is following him with 1,815,000 chips.

Marco and Davide as a prize

Endless spectacle in $ 1,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold’emat the WSOP 2022, with 2.227 players who have entered the fray. Event in turbo version and so the field is skimmed in record time. The prize pool of 1,313,930 dollars is split into 335 squares: minimum cash of 1,061 dollars and first coin 191.223 big bucks. To these figures, another 600 thousand dollars must be added in the form of bounties.

Among those who survive the bursting of the bubble, there are Marco Bognanni And Davide Suriano. “MagicBox” raises the white flag to 52nd place for $ 3,959. Shortly after it is up to Neymar Jr. go to the cash desks: the Brazilian PSG ace thus celebrates his first career ITM at the World Series and takes home the same prize as Marco for the 49th position.

Neymar Jr.

In the end, Davide Suriano. The Apulian player advances quickly up to three left tables, then begins an unrestrained descent in the count and sees the end credits scroll down to 21st place: the 2014 heads up world champion relies on J-5 and find7-7 in the hands of Louise Francoeur. The Canadian pink odd pair holds up on the board AA-9-10-8 and for Suriano comes 6,941 dollars.

