“With CR7 we had an advantage. Future? Juve until 2025, if they want me.”
Wojciech Szczęsnygoalkeeper of the Juventusgave an interview to Przegld Sportwy. From the goal Champions League to the considerations on Cristiano Ronaldo, and then move on to the future. Here is what was stated.
On the Champions goal: “The Champions League was within our reach in the first two seasons, then we came out with teams we shouldn’t have lost against. But this is the Champions League. The two years without a Scudetto in Italy? Sooner or later it had to end … after 9 years There was a generational change in the number of victories in the players. Changing always costs something. In any case, I believe that Pirlo and Allegri did a great job reaching qualification for the Champions League. ” reports IlBianconero.
About Cristiano Ronaldo: “A brilliant footballer, who makes a difference not only on the pitch. I don’t know if there is anyone in the world at his level. When he arrived, however, we didn’t see him as a CR7, but as a teammate. With him, however, I tried things that didn’t exist. I’ve never heard from other players: entering the field with him, even before the referee whistled the start, it was like being 1-0 ahead. It was impressive. “.
On the future: “Juve last club? Yes. I still have 3 years of contract and if they want to keep me I would like to complete it. Every year there are market rumors, now I worry when new names do not come out for Juventus”.
On becoming like Buffon: “I won’t play as much as he does. I want to stay at Juventus until 2025, then maybe I’ll go to Spain where I have a home. “
