Will Smith’s successful and millionaire business thanks to his slap to Chris Rock

Will Smith’s life has completely changed after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards gala, who was in charge of presenting a part of the ceremony, and who did an out of place comment about Jada Pinkett Smith and his baldness. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood has banned him from all the events he organizes for the next ten years and several projects in which he planned to appear. have been suspended or canceled.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

It is clear that all this event has affected him in some things in a very negative way, but in other aspects it is affecting him in a very different waybecause there is a business that is leaving him millions of dollars after he also won the Oscar for best actor for the movie ‘The Williams Method’.

Will Smith behaved very aggressively, went up on stage to attack him and tell him, with rather bad words, never to mention his wife’s name. But one of the things that caught the most attention is that her wife also said that she went too far when it came to being defended, moreover, in this way she exposed the problems that exist in her marriage.

Will Smith crying after receiving an award at the Oscars 2022

But many times it is said that they talk about you, even if it is bad, and that is what is happening with him because in the United States the sales of his autobiography, ‘Will’, have grown exponentially. Published in mid-2021, at the time it was the third best-selling book, but in a short time he dropped a lot of position, until what happened at the Oscars happened. The interpreter’s memoirs have once again been in the top sales in the country.

And in this book he talks about his harsh childhood, being subjected by his father, Willard Carroll Smith, an alcoholic man who ruthlessly beat his wife, Caroline Bright. What’s more, he even confessed his desire to kill him to stop his violence: “When I was nine years old, I saw my father hit my mother on the head with such force that she collapsed. I saw her spitting blood. That moment in that room, Probably more than any other time in my life, it has defined who I am.One night, as I carefully led him from his bedroom to the bathroom, a darkness arose within me. As a child, I always told myself that one day I would avenge my mother. That when she was old enough, when she was strong enough, when she was no longer a coward, she would kill him.”

Tyler Perry, actor and who is friends with both Will Smith and Chris Rock, has spoken of what happened in an interview, saying: “I couldn’t believe I didPerry was able to talk to him when it all happened, and has now said, “There’s a difference between comforting and calming, that’s number 1. And I left early to talk to Chris and make sure he was okay. It’s been really hard being friends with both of them,” he added.