Why the iPhone 14 Pro is going to be my next smartphone

Share

If all goes well, it will be difficult for me to resist the new Apple. These are the reasons.

If everything goes fine, The iPhone 14 will be presented in September, in just a few months. We expect 4 new devices, among which would be the expected iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, we would have to welcome a new model, the iPhone 14 Max. In any case, this is not the model that interests me, its presumed 6.7-inch diagonal would be too much for me.

The iPhone 14 Pro has all the cards to become my next mobileAnd I’m here to tell you why. Even though we still don’t have any confirmed information about him, I have things pretty clear. The more than likely design change and iOS 16 are to blame.

iOS 16 continues to open possibilities

With WWDC 2022 a few days ago, developers, press and fans from all over the world were able to calm their desire for new presentations by Apple. We learned about new products, such as the latest MacBook Air and a MacBook Pro with the M2 chip created by Californians. Nevertheless, Much of the attention was given to iOS 16, the new version of Apple’s operating system.

iOS and Android are very mature systems that have been evolving in recent years, getting closer to each other. The most striking novelty of iOS 16 is based on customizationa feature that until not long ago had been the hallmark of Android and that we had barely seen in the Cupertino operating system.

Precisely this lack of customization, as well as other possibilities such as widgets, has kept many users on the Android side for years, I am convinced. Now we can customize the lock screen of our iPhone, changing font, style and colors. If we add this to the rest of the changes that came with iOS 15, the trend is quite clear. From Apple it offers more and more possibilities to the user.

Finally a design change?

Personally, there is another factor that has kept me away from the iPhone in recent times, the design. Now curved sides, now flat sides, now we rotate the cameras… I don’t care. I’ve been waiting for years for that characteristic front to change, and it seems that this year, it will finally be the time. The rumored new front of the iPhone 14 has ended up conquering me.

We would find ourselves before a front with a double hole on the screen, one in the shape of a pill. The truth, maybe it’s just because of the novelty, but I find it much more attractive than the current notch. I know that it will disappear from my sight much more easily.

A renewed design, but that maintains the lines to which Apple has accustomed us. An increasingly customizable operating system, with more options and all kinds of widgets thanks to the developers. Of course, all the power of the latest Apple processor, a set of cameras that will fight to be the best and a 120 Hz screen that will be all smooth. If the iPhone 14 Pro ends up being something like this, and everything points to it, it will have all the ballots to become my new smartphone.

Related topics: Manzana

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!