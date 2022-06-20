Why ‘Lightyear’ has disappointed at the box office

Solo: A Star Wars Story. “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”. These days, as Hollywood exploits its intellectual property for all its worth, many movie franchises have produced that spin-off that pushed the boundaries of a connected cinematic universe.

Now “Lightyear” has become the movie in Pixar Animation Studios’ “Toy Story” series, which for 27 years has been a boon to the computer animation powerhouse owned by Walt Disney Co.

“Lightyear,” with Chris Evans voicing the famed Space Ranger, raked in $51 million in North American ticket sales from Friday through Sunday, a disappointing result considering analysts had forecast an opening weekend of around 70 million. millions of dollars.

Including international sales, the film grossed $85.6 million, according to studio estimates. Domestically, it failed to beat “Jurassic World Dominion” for the No. 1 spot on the charts, despite poor reviews for the dinosaur sequel, which won its second weekend in a row.

Pixar’s modest film opening is an unexpected headache for Disney as the company begins to bring its animated films exclusively to theaters again. “Lightyear” was the first Pixar film to get an exclusive theatrical release since 2020’s “Onward.” Pixar’s most recent release, the acclaimed “Turning Red,” premiered exclusively on Disney+, an example of how the company uses your animation prowess to boost your high-priority streaming business.

While not a full-fledged intergalactic disaster, “Lightyear” is a rare miss for the “Toy Story” series, the first of which revolutionized computer animation, leading to the 3-D style supplanting the look. Disney’s most traditional hand drawn forever. . The two previous entries, “Toy Story 3” and “Toy Story 4,” which strongly appealed to families and adults without children, each grossed more than $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

So what happened?

“Lightyear” was always going to be at a disadvantage compared to other “Toy Story” movies. The new movie doesn’t have Woody, Jessie, or other favorite characters, and it no longer has Tim Allen voicing the character of Buzz, who in this movie is an actual sci-fi hero, rather than just a toy.

Spin-offs generally don’t do as well as their main franchise counterparts. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” was a huge disappointment for Disney and Lucasfilm when the company tried to spin off the popular Han Solo character for his own origin story. Universal’s “Hobbs & Shaw” fared better, grossing $759 million worldwide, but without Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, it couldn’t reach the billion-dollar-plus heights of “Fate of the Furious” or “Furious 7”.

One exception to the rule is “Minions,” which managed to top all three “Despicable Me” films with a circulation of $1.16 billion. Illumination Entertainment will retest the series’ breaking point this summer with a prequel, “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

“’Toy Story’ defied gravity at the box office during its 27-year run, each episode surpassing the last, the last two grossing $1 billion worldwide,” said David A. Gross, head of film consultancy Franchise Entertainment Research. in an email. “But like all spin-offs, the ‘Lightyear’ story is more limited now, Tim Allen’s iconic voice has been replaced and Woody is gone.”

The marketing of “Lightyear” could also have been a problem. The concept of “Lightyear” was a bit difficult to explain. It’s led by the character Buzz Lightyear, but not the toy audiences know from the previous movies: he’s the guy the toy is based on, starring in his own adventure. But if audiences think that concept is complicated, they should try following a Marvel movie today. At least the title of “Lightyear” is more concise than “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

The main problem seems to be that the hype (sorry) for this installment wasn’t as great as it was for the four main “Toy Story” movies. It got a 76% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which for other studios is fine, but for Pixar it’s more of a C for gentleman. Times reviewer Justin Chang wrote that “although visually larger and more cosmic in scale than the ‘Toy Story’ quadrilogy, its story feels thinner and more generic.”

According to data from Comscore’s PostTrak audience exit poll, the film simply didn’t do as well with audiences as the typical family movie. As is often the case, dissecting why a movie underperformed isn’t terribly complicated. Sometimes movies just don’t connect the way studios hope, no matter what familiar faces are in the booth.

