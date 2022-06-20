Where was Johnny Depp while the verdict against Amber Heard was given?

At the final verdict ceremony of the tedious trial starring Hollywood actors, Johnny Depp Y amber heard, one of the great absentees was the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, and this would have been for an unexpected reason.

According to the Daily Mail medium, the protagonist of “Dark Shadows” decided to relax in London, so he took the opportunity to get on stage at the Royal Albert Hall auditorium in the English capitalto play alongside rocker Jeff Beck, the model, 48, where model Kate Moss was seen in the audience enjoying performances of songs by John Lennon, Marvin Gaye and Jimi Hendrix.

Moss attended this concert in which he was the star, as well as a party. This interaction has begun to unleash rumors about their possible reconciliation, after they had had a courtship in the 90s.

After the presentation, Moss went backstage to follow the party there, in which presenter Sharon Osborne was also invited. This public appearance of Depp and Kate comes a few days after the model testified before the Court in favor of the actor of “Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them”, who faced a trial for defamation against his ex-wife Amber Heard, against whom he came out very angry , because the jury declined in his favor for defamation.

Katherine Ann Moss, full name of the celebrity, testified through a video call that the actor never assaulted her during their courtship in the 90s. During her participation in the trial, she was questioned about an incident in Jamaica, where she fell from the stairs.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before me. There was a storm and when I left the room I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain.”revealed to the Virginia jury, who denied that Depp had pushed her.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss had a relationship for four years, which ended in 1998. Their love story had ups and downs, Well, even the model stated that she cried “for years” after their separation. Now the fans affirm that they could have resumed their courtship, while others point out that they could only be friends.

