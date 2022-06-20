When will the preview be in Mexico and how is the presale going?

Thor: Love and Thunder will be without a doubt one of the greats summer hits and in Mexico it will have some functions of preview before the date it will officially be released worldwide.

During the first minutes of this Monday June 20th also started the presale for one of the most anticipated films of the Marvel Cinematic UniverseWell, Thor is one of the few characters left from the original Avengers.

When will the preview of Thor: Love and Thunder?

Cinepolis, Cinemex Y Cinedot announced that the preview functions will be next Wednesday July 6th.

While the official date of world premiere It’s Friday, July 8.

Users on social networks have reported page saturation from movie chains to purchase tickets for premiere performances.

However, most people have indicated that they have been able to acquire their tickets without major problem.

What do we know about the new Marvel movie?

This film marks the return of Natalie Portman What Jane Fosterwho will become the warrior mighty thor.

However, this might also be the last time we see Chris Hemsworth embody the Nordic god, as it is the few original Avengers that remain within the Marvel Universe.

Another of the most anticipated points by fans of this saga is the interpretation of the multifaceted Christian bale as the villain hat.

Here we leave you the synopsis official of Thor: Love and Thunder:

“The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie queen (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (“What We Do in the Shadows,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum. This spectacular installment of the MCU opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.