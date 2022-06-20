What to watch today on TV? Monday June 20, 2022 | TV

13.20 / TCM

‘Glory’

USA, 1980 (125 minutes). Director: John Cassavetes. Cast: Gena Rowlands, Julie Carmen, Tony Knesichs.

Authentic North American independent cinema had a father: John Cassavetes, instigator of an exciting and modern language, a thematic innovator and possessor of a spirit that those who now call themselves indies and film stories that are basically more academic than those of James Ivory should learn from. Glory It is a mature work, far from the aggressive avant-garde of his first films, which recounts the relationship between a woman and a child persecuted by the mafia in a New York that lives as one more character in the action.

1:50 p.m. / Hollywood

‘The talent of Mr. Ripley’

The Talented Mr. Ripley. USA, 1999 (130 minutes). Director: Anthony Minghella. Cast: Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law.

the author of The English Patient sign a remake of Full sun and turns Patricia Highsmith’s novel into a thriller convulsive, with a slow but relentless pace, which accentuates the careerist desires of Ripley’s character and surrounds the character with an accused air of amorality.

17.50 / SyFy

‘Hulk’

USA, 2003 (130 minutes). Director: Ang Lee. Cast: Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly, Sam Elliott, Nick Nolte.

Among the avalanche of films that for decades have brought the legendary superheroes of the Marvel factory to the screen, some films full of an adventurous spirit stand out that respect the tortured universe of the original comics and that, in addition, suppose first level style exercises. Hulk is one of them, thanks to the presence behind the camera of an author like Ang Lee, who enhances the ambiguity of the story, enhances its cloudy areas and integrates the special effects in a suffocating staging.

18.10 / Movistar Comedy

‘Blind Date’

Blind Date. USA, 1987 (88 minutes). Director: Blake Edwards. Cast: Kim Basinger, Bruce Willis.

The always irregular Blake Edwards regained his pulse after several years in bad shape by orchestrating this wacky comedy in which a colorful Kim Basinger gets Bruce Willis into all sorts of trouble. The last good movie from the author of Breakfast with diamonds.

18.40 / Movistar Classics

‘Annie Hall’

USA, 1977 (93 minutes). Director: Woody Allen. Cast: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts.

Annie Hall has remained a benchmark in Woody Allen’s career, the first film in which he abandoned his openly comic work, after crazy things like banana Y The sleeper. On the other hand, it was the height of simplicity: a story that told nothing less than a beautiful love story swept George Lucas and Steven Spielberg out of the Oscars, that is, two icons like Star Wars Y Meetings in the third phase. Those were other times at the Hollywood Academy. Under the apparently casual aspect of its staging, Annie Hall hides a creative delicacy that elevated Allen as a master of comedy. From then on, the filmmaker would scrutinize his characters with a new gaze: Allen could still be a humorous comedian, yes, but he would also be, forever, a lover of tender gestures, intimate looks and cinema itself.

18.40 / AXN White

‘Intolerable cruelty’

Unbearable Cruelty. USA, 2003 (95 minutes). Director: Joel Coen. Cast: George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Geoffrey Rush.

A divorce lawyer and a woman who specializes in destroying their marriages embody a new vision of the war of the sexes in this comedy from the Coen brothers. Behind its light appearance, intolerable cruelty hides a scathing vision of the institution of marriage and a sharp study of careerism. The comedy, with an unmistakable classic style, grows thanks to an excellent George Clooney who has become almost the new Cary Grant.

19.15 / Movistar Action

‘prisoners’

Prisoners. USA, 2013 (150 minutes). Director: Denis Villeneuve. Cast: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal.

After his memorable fires, Canadian Villeneuve landed in American cinema with a superb thriller, as dark as introspective. An unhealthy film that delves into some characters faced with their demons: a father whose daughter has disappeared and the policeman who investigates the case.

20.25 / AMC

‘Operation Reindeer’

Reindeer Games. USA, 2000 (95 minutes). Director: John Frankenheimer. Cast: Ben Affleck, Charlize Theron.

After the shocking Ronin, the great John Frankenheimer delivered, at his 70 years, another film lesson. Operation Reindeer is a thriller as intense as it is dark, which despises the accumulation of special effects to gather narrative tension and delve into the impulses of dark and ambiguous characters, embarked on a casino robbery mined with betrayals.

22.00 / The 2

‘My Fair Lady’

United States, 1964 (165 minutes). Director: George Cukor. Cast: Rex Harrison, Audrey Hepburn, Stanley Holloway, Gladys Cooper.

Two erudite linguists cross a bet: succeed in turning a rose seller from Covent Garden into a lady of high society. A majestic adaptation of the musical comedy by Lerner and Loewe, which in turn was inspired by the Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw. my fair lady it remains a joyful, delicious and vibrant visual journey, a paradigm of the spectacle created by the system of the big studios and an example of a cinema that no longer exists.

22.10 / The 1

Ciudad Rodrigo receives ‘MasterChef’

To start the program, the contestants of MasterChef they will have to cook a state-of-the-art dish with some of the worst-smelling foods. Later, the outdoor test will take them to Ciudad Rodrigo, in Salamanca, where they will prepare a menu for 60 neighbors with ingredients from the area. To finish, the elimination test will pit them against a replica of dishes from several renowned chefs with Repsol soles.

22.45 / Antenna 3

Last episodes of the series ‘Innocents’

the turkish series innocent is nearing its denouement and tonight’s episode is going to build up emotions. The nightmare that Safiye and Gülben have feared for years will come true when the residents of the block find out about the garbage flat. On the other hand, Han’s actions will cause Ceylan to look at him from a different perspective, perhaps for the first time.

23.00 / Telecinco

New chapter of the series ‘Disappeared’

Thanks to the help of her partner Rodrigo Molina, inspector Sonia Ledesma will regain hope that her husband Mikel, disappeared in Somalia, may be alive. This is one of the plots of tonight’s episode of the series Missing. In addition, the delivery recounts how the chief inspector Santiago Abad is desperately looking for his son Gaspar to resume his relationship with him and how the open war between Ricky and his gang against Carmen Fuentes intensifies.

0.40 / Movistar Classics

‘Platoon’

USA, 1986 (114 minutes). Director: Oliver Stone. Cast: Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen.

At the time, platoon it was sold as a critical review of the Vietnam War. In reality, Oliver Stone offered a punctilious portrait of characters wrapped in an anti-war story that could take place in any war conflict. Under the gaze of a rookie soldier, Stone confronts two sergeants who represent good and evil (the unforgettable Willen Dafoe and Tom Berenger), as well as two opposing attitudes towards how to behave in times of war.

