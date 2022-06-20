What is the Department of Damage Control and why do they want Kamala Khan?

MADRID, June 20. (CultureLeisure) –

The arrival of kamala khan as the new heroine of the UCM has not left anyone indifferent and in just two episodeshas not only proven his worth, but also, seems to have earned powerful enemies. And it is that, despite being a novice in the world of superheroes, the display of her spectacular powers has caught the attention of the Department of Damage Control, but why are they so interested in Ms. Marvel?

The first chapter showed not only the origin of the heroine, but during her escape to VengaCon she unintentionally exhibited the powers that seemed to be linked to the bracelet he inherited from his grandmother. And although all the attendees of the event thought that it was part of the spectacle of the contest of captain marvel cosplaywas loud enough for caught the attention of many people.

Not only that of his colleagues, who since the incident have been burning with the desire to know who hides behind the mask of Ms. Marvel, but also that of a government agency, the Department of Damage Control, which seems especially interested in keeping track of him. And it is in the post-credits scene of the chapter where the leaders of said investigation are shown.

In fact, one of them will be more than familiar to UCM fans, since it is nothing more and nothing less than the Agent P. Cleary who is played again by Arian Moayedwho thus resumes his role after his brief participation in the third installment of the wall-crawler played by Tom Holland.

Thus, this federal agent along with his partner, Sadie Deever, played by Alysia Reinerundertake their mission of capture kamala after they themselves have been witnesses in a video of the incident of what the heroine’s powers are capable of.





As persistent as they are determined to find her whereabouts, it is during the second chapter that they manage to find a clear clue that leads them to her from Zoe Zimmer, whom Ms. Marvel saved during her attendance at AvengersCon. And it’s thanks to Kamala’s classmatewho after being harshly interrogated almost managed to capture her thanks to the scant, but revealing information he gives them by telling them he could be someone from South Asia.

However, despite the fact that during the second chapter the agents of the Damage Control Department they almost managed to capture her In a fast-paced chase through the streets of New Jersey, the superhero apprentice manages to get rid with the help of Kamranwho after coming to the rescue with his car manage to give Agents Cleary and Deever the slip.

You have to remember that Damage Control Department is an agency that in its beginnings was a SHIELD subsidiarybeing originally mentioned in the first film of Iron Man in 2008. It was then that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark agreed with the government that it be a company that would take over and it would repair all the damage caused by the incessant battles of the superheroes with the villains.

In any case, one thing is certain, the crusade to find the whereabouts of Ms. Marvel and capturing her by the Department of Damage Control with de Cleary and Deever in command, is not over. And as for why, given the nature of this agency, it stands to reason that in addition to the clear danger posed by powers like Kamala’s, out of control, or if they fall into the wrong hands, are plenty of reasons. Of course, we will have to wait for the next chapter to find out if there is any other hidden reason.