What happened to Henry Thomas, the introverted boy from ‘ET the Extra Terrestrial’?

On June 11, 1982, it premiered in the United States ET the alien -in Spain it arrived on December 6-, the film with which Steven Spielberg managed to crown himself as King Midas of Hollywood and conquered the hearts of millions of viewers. The director was inspired by his parents’ divorce and how the situation affected him when he was little to create, together with Melissa Mathison, an endearing story of friendship between an alien abandoned on Earth and Elliot, an introverted boy who hides him in his house. .

Shot between September and December 1981 in California, the script arose precisely during the filming of the also successful film Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark.



Elliott and his alien friend Universal Pictures

The film, which has left us phrases to remember such as “My house. Telephone”, marked an entire generation and was the highest grossing in the history of cinema until the premiere of Jurassic Park in 1993, also directed by Spielberg. Despite his incredible world fame, the director flatly refused to carry out a second part. “Sequels are dangerous because with them you risk your sincerity as an artist. make a second part ET It would have been like taking the life out of the original film, ”acknowledged the director in a talk at the American Film Institute in 2018.

Nominated for nine Oscars, it won four statuettes: the unforgettable soundtrack by John Williams, sound, sound editing and visual effects. It also won the Golden Globe for best film. Four decades have passed since this masterpiece landed in theaters where people kept long queues, nothing to do with the current drought in theaters. We remember what has become of Henry Thomas, the actor who played ET’s best friend on his journey through Earth.



At 50, Henry Thomas will always be remembered as the boy from ET lvd

Henry Thomas will always be remembered as ‘the boy from ET’ This actor from Texas who has already turned 50 years old made his debut in 1981 in the film The beggarthen acted in the telefilm The Steeler and the Pittsburgh Kid and his third foray behind the camera came under Spielberg’s orders.

At just 10 years old, he made a casting that left the director and the entire team of the film with their mouths open. The expression of sadness required in the audition came from remembering the day her dog died. “You can’t take him away, he’s mine, he’s my best friend,” the young actor improvised through tears. And Spielberg immediately cast him.





After the overwhelming success of the film, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Bafta, the shy Henry was overwhelmed: “I stopped leaving the house, I became a hermit at 11 years of age”, he assured years later in an interview. He later combined his studies at school with some television roles.

Discretion has marked his subsequent career, with appearances in films such as Valmont (1989), Fire in the sky (1993), Passion legends (1994), all the beautiful horses (2000) and Gangs of New York (2002) as main milestones. He also put himself in the shoes of Norman Bates to Psycho IV (1990) and was a member of a rock group, The Blue Heelers, which went unnoticed before disbanding at the end of the 20th century.

Unlike the murky stage from childhood to adolescence of Drew Barrymore, who played his little sister in the legendary film, Henry has led a fairly quiet life, away from the unrecommended environment of Hollywood. He has been married twice: to actress Kelly Hill (2000-2002) and to German interpreter Marie Zielcke (2004-2007), with whom he has a daughter.



Spielberg and Melissa Mathison surrounded by the stars of the film on the 20th anniversary

His career was followed, among others, by Alex Winter, for his documentary the kids of hollywood. Thomas has always been very active in the profession, albeit in the background. He appeared in the skin of a tormented priest in Ouija: Origin of Evil and in a small role in doctor sleepthe belated sequel to The glow. She has fleetingly passed in episodes of The Mentalist, CSI. Y Law and his last works have been done in the miniseries the curse of hill housefrom Netflix; The Curse of Bly Manor Y midnight mass.



Thomas in ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Netflix

In 2019 he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. After spending the night in jail, the next morning he was released without bail. At the end of that same year he returned to do tandem with his dear friend ET of him to star in a Christmas ad for the technology company Comcast on the Xfinity television channel that was supervised by Spielberg himself.

He is currently shooting the supernatural horror series The Fall of the House of Usherwith Bruce Greenwood and Mark Hamill, and by 2023 we will see him in the comedy Sam and Kate alongside Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek.

