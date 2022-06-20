What a scare! 40 years of Poltergeist

News



Do you think it’s cursed? Would you see her alone? That awkward moment when the TV turns rainy. A strange noise takes over the house. You just wait for a demon to appear and everything moves in your living room. But it’s okay, it’s a movie. Poltergeist celebrates 4 decades and several generations that are afraid of the dark because of him.

In Latin America we knew it as Diabolical Games, produced and written by Steven Spielberg, charged with the death of several of its protagonists, including the girl who was the bridge between the demons and this world. When pre-teen Heather O’Rourke died, a curse theory about the movie took hold.. Will be real?

It had two more sequels and a remake (from 2015). But nothing will beat the original and its sinister music, the darkness of its characters and the legends surrounding its making. If you want to see it, HBO MAX has it for you.