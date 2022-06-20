Watch out, Czech Perez! Lewis Hamilton’s threat to Red Bull and Ferrari

After a start to the season with difficult races due to an irregular performance of his car and suffering due to porpoising, Lewis Hamilton put in a very strong performance at the Canadian Grand Prix, culminating in third place behind Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz. This is his second podium of the year in F1.

After finishing seven seconds behind the winner of the race in Montreal, the multi-world champion considered that Mercedes’ performance was much more limited compared to Red Bull and Ferrari about previous races. In addition, he warned about the progress of the German team and did not rule out fighting for the world title.

“They’re a bit too fast for us at the moment. But we are getting close. So we have to keep pushing. I hope to be in the fight with these guys. To be honest, our pace was pretty good, especially in the second phase of the stint. We have worked a lot in the simulator, but also here, to get a good set-up. So honestly, I’m ecstatic.”declared the British pilot.

For his part, Hamilton showed his relief because this new podium comes after a few weeks of suffering on a personal and team levelwhom he thanked for working exhaustively to support him and get around the problems.

“It’s pretty overwhelming, honestly, to get this third place. It has been a great battle this year with the car and as a team. But we remain alert and focused and never give up.. That is something I am very proud of, and I am inspired by my team. So thank you to everyone here and at the factory.”released.