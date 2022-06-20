Transfer market Rome, contacts with Cristiano Ronaldo

There Rome wants to provide the coach Josè Mourinho a squad that can aspire to much higher goals than the sixth place just obtained. The victory of the Conference League of last May 25 becomes an incentive to improve even more. The sports director Tiago Pinto moves on the market to provide both young prospects and ready and trained players. In the last, hectic hours of the transfer market, a name is inflaming the fans: Cristiano Ronaldo could he really get to Rome?

Roma transfer market, Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United

As reported by Francesco Balzani on “I read“, The Rome would really be thinking about Cristiano Ronaldo. THE Friedkin they would like to accomplish the big hit, with the help of Jorge Mendesalready responsible for the arrival of Mourinho in the capital. The shares that give the 37-year-old Portuguese to the Rome they went down to 7.50. Ronaldo is not part of the plans of the new coach of the Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag. By June 30, he would also benefit from tax advantages that would allow him to pay only 100 thousand euros in taxes on foreign income. However, the negotiation remains extremely complicated and it is still impossible to guarantee its favorable outcome. Surely the top clubs in the world do not seem interested in the player, with City And PSG which they have bet on respectively Haaland And Mbappè.

A two-way challenge is expected Rome And Sporting Lisbon for Cristiano Ronaldo. Even his first historic club is in fact trying to put him under contract, thanks to his participation in Champions League. The super salary of 23 million and the lack of Champions League are the two great obstacles of this negotiation for the Rome. This would be the last European experience for Ronaldo before United States. Ronaldo has scored 24 goals in 38 games this season for Manchester United, still showing indisputable qualities, net of age. The contacts between Ronaldo and the Rome they seem to have already begun. The Portuguese would be an ideal spin for the dei project Friedkin to Romewith the sponsors paying a large part of the salary.

For Zaniolo it takes 50 million

Meanwhile the Rome is filing the final details for Celik And Davide Frattesi. The central defender Roger Ibanez could be part of the negotiation with theAtletico Madrid for Rodrigo De Paul. Nicolò Zaniolo remains on the way out, in case an offer of at least 50 million euros arrives. So many negotiations that the sports director Tiago Pinto wants to pack to satisfy the technician Josè Mourinho.

Matteo Mambella