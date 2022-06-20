Total denim according to Meghan Markle is worn with a shirt and denim shorts

The Duchess of Sussex has given us one of those looks that makes us want to replicate tomorrow.

Prince Harry’s fondness for polo is well known, that sport that is played on horseback so closely linked to preppy fashion, especially to an iconic garment, polo —although its origin is tennis—. He hasn’t stopped practicing it in California either and when he does, his wife, Meghan Markleusually accompanies him. This has been the case this last time, where the actress has given us an informal denim look that you will want to imitate tomorrow.

The North American has shown the ‘California girl’ that she has inside the same weekend in which her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, left half the world open-mouthed with her tribute to Lady Di in another equestrian event across the pond. This much more formal, Royal Ascot. Interestingly, there is a common element that links both outfits even though they are completely opposite: Vivian. Yes, the character of Julia Roberts in beautiful woman. Many people connected with the polka dot look that she wears in the polo match scene in the film by seeing Kate in a polka dot print, and it turns out that Meghan has attended a polo match in California almost at the same time, just as than Roberts on tape.

Coincidences aside —there is always something that connects Meghan and Kate even though their lives are opposite—, to go see her particular ‘Richard Gere’ play, Meghan has chosen a summer denim outfit as casual and comfortable as it turns out at the style level.

The actress has marked a look with two garments, flat sandals and sunglasses, an accessory that is almost never missing in Markle’s informal looks.

Of the two garments, the baggy, high-waisted shorts with large front pockets stand out above all, worn together with a long-sleeved classic washed blue denim shirt. This is the one she wore semi-unbuttoned and very rolled up, above the elbows, and tucked inside the pants, with a lot of “cool”, as Meghan Markle wears everything she wears. It does not matter if it is a white suit, a party dress or, as is the case, the denim outfit that we would all wear on a relaxed summer day. The actress is a very good example that one does not become a world style icon just because of one’s social position. This helps, but it is not definitive.