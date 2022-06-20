‘Top Gun: Maverick’ exceeds 855 million dollars and is Tom Cruise’s biggest success

The ball that is being Top Gun: Maverick Few saw it coming. After generous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Joseph Kosinski’s feature film has found the right moment to land at the box office, and that has caused the sequel to be a time bomb around the world. The new Tom Cruise movie has already passed the $800 million mark and stands as Tom Cruise’s biggest hit. The previous film to hold the title of actor’s most successful project it was Mission Impossible: Fallout with 791 million dollars.

Without a worthy rival at the box office?

The work of Cruise and Kosinski has managed to exceed all expectations. In a brutal fever for sequels, reboots and remakes, this feature film has hit the right keys to function as a continuation of the previous installment of the eighties and, at the same time, open the door to new films of top gun which will probably come in the future. In fact, the possibility of a Top Gun 3, despite the fact that the goal of those responsible is to first enjoy this brutal wave of success. In addition to being a box office beast, it has also garnered excellent reviews, with an 89 in user ratings in media such as Metacritic.

“ 855 million are the ones that Paramount’s latest film production has put into his pocket.

With Jurassic World: Dominion Y Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Top: Gun Maverick is running as one of the most brutal blockbusters of this 2022. The story follows in the footsteps of Maverick, the captain played by the aforementioned Tom Cruise who, despite his years of experience as a Navy pilot, still hasn’t earned a promotion. His mission will be to train the best Top Gun pilots to complete a mission that will put the lives of the entire team at risk. The visual effects and staging are the best of the feature film and the most applauded.

Font.