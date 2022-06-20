“Top Gun Maverick” director takes Netflix by storm

While “Top Gun Maverick” saves the box office, another film by Joseph Kosinski does the same for Netflix. “Spiderhead” a ‘thriller’ that aims to justify your subscription to the ‘streaming’ service.

Spiderhead is an island that houses a curious prison. The inmates live in conditions closer to a luxury hotel than a prison. In exchange, they must undergo experiments with drugs that alter emotions and physiological functions, delivered through a device installed at the base of their backs. The substances have suggestive names: ‘Verbaluce’ makes you loquacious; ‘Laffoddil’ induces a good mood; ‘Luvactin’ arouses desire, and ‘Drakenfloxx’ strikes terror. Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth) is the leader of the enclave. His favorite is Jeff (Miles Teller), a vehicular homicide with a healthy sense of guilt.

The film is based on a story by George Saunders, originally published in The New Yorker magazine. Perhaps the best joke is the appearance of the rarefied publication’s logo among the producers of an eminently commercial film. The premise could work in any dramatic register, but the screenplay adapted by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick doesn’t decide between horror and irreverent comedy. It is not surprising. The duo became famous with the scripts for “Deadpool” (2016 and 2018), responsible for infusing black humor in the “narrative universe” of Marvel Studios.

If nothing else, the plot is eloquent in establishing the power game between the privileged and the exploited, between Steve and Jeff. The convict is the quintessential American common man. His proletarian condition is defined in the ‘flashback’ that he shows as he ended up in prison: he drinks beer with his girlfriend and friends in a country restaurant installed around a food road, driving under the influence of alcohol in a country road. He wouldn’t see Steve in a place like this, who seems like a laboratory example of what is known as a ‘tech-bro’. Imagine Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg. He is a technology entrepreneur who has acquired a fabulous fortune and fantasizes that he is still an ordinary man, just like everyone else. But of course, he enjoys every privilege purchased with his money. And dictate how others should live, he is just one of them.

The plot development is predictable. We can anticipate something sinister from the moment we arrive on the island, a tropical paradise sullied by a brutalist building, a stylized mass of concrete with an adjacent dock, which could very well be the lair of a James Bond movie villain. In a way, it is. The element of surprise comes in Hemsworth’s fine characterization. The actor best known as Thor, the god of thunder, is excellent as a villain who thinks he’s friends with his victims. By the time we discover that his bonhomie is the product of an overdose of his own drugs, he has already made clear the pathological extremes of his character. Miles Teller’s opacity is not a bug, but a feature. It has to be that way, to contrast with the extravagant peacock next to him.

The conception of the villain is supported by all the creative elements. From the design of the prison, stripping modernism of any warmth, to a soundtrack conceived as the ironic ‘playlist’ of a psychopath. Steve loves New Wave classics and Yacht Rock. He even gives us a private dance to the rhythm of “More Than This” by Roxy Music. The irony is reminiscent of “American Psycho” (Mary Harron, 2000), and how Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) was devoted to Phil Collins and Huey Lewis and the News. It is no coincidence that the very phone he uses to listen to music emanates the deadly commands that take lives. Pleasure and cruelty are indistinguishable for him.

In the final stretch, the film points to an apocalyptic closure that tries to unite all the thematic axes, and harmonize the genres it invokes. The result is frenetic and chaotic, but by then, the actors have already worked their magic. Each character is indelible, no matter how brief their appearance on screen. Special mention deserves Jurnee Smollet, who manages to transcend the limitations of her role, to build a warm character that gives dramatic weight to the romantic subplot. The “Spiderhead” escape is well earned.

“Spiderhead”

Address: Joseph Kosinski

Duration: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Rating: * * * (Good)

* Available on Netflix