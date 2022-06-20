Tom Hanks says that today a heterosexual actor could not star in Philadelphia, the film about HIV he made in 1993

Some days ago, Tom Hanks He gave himself over to reviewing key moments of his career. And among other reflections, he made clear his opinion on what would happen today, with so many changes and advances related to gender issues, when it comes to having to choose an actor for philadelphiathe 1993 film that crudely dealt with HIV disease.

In these times when interviews with actors are usually marked by their publicists and reduced to a junket in which they answer the same questions over and over again (“How did you prepare for the role?”; “What makes this character unique?”) it is necessary to celebrate that the New York Times has taken advantage of his time with Tom Hanks, during his media tour to promote Elvishis latest premiere.

In the note with the prestigious American newspaper, Tom Hanks talks about Dan Brown adaptations (“they’re as cynical as a crossword puzzle. All we do is promise a distraction”), the Dean Martin biopic he never did with Martin Scorseseor why he stopped tweeting (“I thought it was an empty exercise”)…



A moment from the shooting of “Philadelphia”: Director Jonathan Demme marks a scene between Tom Hanks and Antonio Banderas.

And of course, remember what you have been hearing for years in the industry: “Get me Tom Hanks! Get me the next Tom Hanks! Get me Young Tom Hanks! Who is Tom Hanks?”.

But in times of absurd division and continuous tension, what ended up bouncing strongly on social networks were not his comments about the passion he feels for American history, but his responses related to his work in philadelphiaand why today could not shoot as is.

hanks out loud

To illustrate how much times have changed, the actor asks himself: “Can a straight man do now what I did in philadelphia? No, and rightly so. The objective of philadelphia It was not living in fear. One of the reasons people weren’t scared of that movie was that I was playing a gay man.”



The other key piece of the plot: Denzel Washington headlined the bill alongside Tom Hanks.

And facing the rhetorical question, the great actor continued his reasoning: “We are beyond now, and I don’t think people would accept the inauthenticity of a straight man playing a gay man. It’s not a crime, it’s not a whimper if someone asks for more than one movie in its current state of authenticity.”

The plot

For those who didn’t see it, what was it about philadelphia?The plot tells the life of the young lawyer Andy Beckett (Tom Hanks) changes when he discovers that he lives with HIV and for that he is fired from the law firm he works for.

Then hire the lawyer Joseph Miller (Denzel Washington) to defend him during the trial, having to fight not only against the opinion that society has about said disease, but also against their own prejudices about homosexualityin a moving ending. Jonathan Demme’s film also included in his casting an Antonio Banderas launching her career in Hollywood.



Antonio Banderas and Tom Hanks in 1993, the year of “Philadelphia.”

Neither “offended”, nor “2030 agenda”, nor nonsense to try to stop a future that is already present: Tom Hanks is aware that, like it more or less, this world is not the same as it was thirty years ago.



Many years later, both actors remembered the shooting.

Luckily, visibility exists, in Hollywood for a long time closet is (much more) open, and minorities have more freedom of artistic expression. And yes: this is a good thing. The fact that there are more people telling their story is always positive so that we are not left with a single vision of the world.

