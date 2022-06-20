Tom Hanks reveals which are his 3 favorite movies of all his filmography

Tom Hanks it is one of the most loved and applauded actors by critics and public. It is the representation of classic Hollywood, of that era of studios and big stars that seems to have passed away with the rise of new business models and film distribution. With such a prolific career, and taking advantage of the recent release of finch for Apple TV+, has stood out in The Bill Simmons Podcast (goes IndieWire) what are your three favorite films from all your filmography. And yes, there are many surprises.

Three movies that forever changed your experience on the set

In the aforementioned podcast, as you can imagine, They offered him an almost impossible challenge: choose his three favorite movies. Hanks agreed, he thought it was funny, but he did it with an important caveat. “Yes, I do, I wouldn’t do it based on whether the movies were successful. but to personal experience I had filming them”, he comments. The resulting selection is very particular, since box office failures, an authentic film gem and an endearing and cult film are mixed. And no, not a trace of Save Private Ryan, Forrest Gump or Philadelphia.

For third place, Tom Hanks chose The cloud atlasthe film directed by the Wachowski sisters and Tom Tykwer, who in 2012 it transported us to a reality with incarnations, souls that are sought throughout the ages and great touches of science fiction. It did not succeed at the box office, rather the opposite, and it did not convince the critics either. However, Hanks says that for him the shoot was a unique experience. “For me it was a hope and a dream and a pure circle of love”, comment. About filming in Germany, surrounded by a unique team, he also has good words. “I have been surrounded by a huge group of great people He tried to do his job in the best possible way. It was a magical experience,” he notes.







In the second position we find castaway. This is one of Hanks’s great films, a cinematographic gem directed by Robert Zemeckis and that, without a doubt, it is a turning point in his career. Although his character had a hard time when he was stranded on a distant island completely removed from civilization, filming in the Fiji Islands was like a vacation for the actor. “We did nothing but go on wild adventures making that film. I was in Fiji and my whole family was with me.”, concludes about it. And the movie that Tom Hanks has the best memory of is They give the blowa tape that did not have the support of the critics or the public, but that heand allowed to enjoy a good summer, playing baseball and enjoying a fun shoot like few others.