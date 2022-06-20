“Tom Cruise Oppa!”: Top Gun Cast Brings Out Their Cute Sides For Film Premiere In South Korea

On June 18, he landed in South Korea the cast of Top Gun: Maverick, highest grossing movie Tom Cruise of all times. The actors traveled to the capital of the Asian country to participate in the official premiere of the film from Paramount.

As it could not be missing, the beloved protagonists pampered their South Korean fans with the typical adorable gestures that are usually carried out in the country.

From the minute they arrived at the airport, Tom Cruise greeted the cameras of photographers with the popular “korean hearts”which netizens joked about, commenting on posts like “Which K-Pop group is this from? idol?” and “how nice it was to see Cruise-oppa“.

@dispatch_tiktok 형이 왔다 #톰크루즈 #tomcruise #topgunmaverick #dispatch #디스패치 #dipe ♬ Cold Heart – baileysok1ph_

The festival of hearts and tender gestures continued in the Red carpetan instance in which all the actors interacted with their fans and the media with their “aegyo”.

“Aegyo” is the South Korean equivalent term to be “kawaii” (lovely in Japanese). According to the site mumusocan be defined as “a cute way of acting that is popular in korean cultureespecially among K-Pop idols.”

“The definition of aegyo is use cute actions in your voice, facial expressions, and gestures“, details. The gestures made by the Top Gun cast in the following video recorded during the premiere are precisely the best example.

The networks were full of comments about it the minute the moment was broadcast, commenting on things like “I thought that I had already seen everything in this lifebut that was because I did not imagine Tom Cruise making aegyo“.

The cast of #TopGunMaverick at the film’s South Korean premiere pic.twitter.com/dHcwZGeAZU — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 19, 2022

K-pop singer alexa was in charge of animating the ceremony of the event with its imposing staging. In the event, the artist presented her international hit Wonderlanda song that led her to win first place in the first edition of the American Song Contestcompetition in which he represented the state of Oklahoma.

Another of the songs that the K-Pop star sang was a cover of Hold My Hand of Lady Gagamain track of the official movie soundtrackwhich already has almost 40 million views on YouTube.

Before going through the stage, AleXa was able to meet Tom Cruise and take a couple of photos with him, which she did not hesitate to share on her social networks. “It was such an honor to be able to perform at the Tom Gun Maverick premiere in Korea!”wrote.

“I am very happy to have been able to stand in front of so many new faces, including Tom Cruise! An Acting Legend”ended.