Tom Cruise is coming to Mexico! The actor will attend the red carpet of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ – Movie News

Stop the presses! Tom Cruise returns to Mexico, this time to present ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to the Mexican public. This is what we know so far.

If we were already excited with the news of the actor in Mexican territory on May 6Paramount Pictures also let us know that most of the cast of this new film will accompany Cruise: Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro, as well as director Joe Kosinski.

Tom Cruise is coming to Mexico for the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ red carpet!



The exact location of the future red carpet has not been released, but more details will be revealed through the accounts of Paramount Pictures, so we recommend you to be very attentive for future information. Keep in mind that Top Gun: Maverick premieres on May 25, but will have a preview on the 21 and 22 of the same month.

After 30 years we meet again Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, one of the best aviators in the Navy, who continues to excel as a brave test pilot and avoid rising through the ranks. Soon he will become the training leader of the Top Gun graduates for a very important and risky mission.; Within this group is Bradley Bradshaw, the son of his late friend and radar intercept officer, Nick Bradshaw.