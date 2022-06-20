Tom Cruise Feels Rewarded With Fan Support For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise waves during a press conference for “Top Gun: Maverick” in Seoul on June 20, 2022.

hide the text

previousnext1 of 3

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) — “Top Gun: Maverick” star Tom Cruise said Monday that he felt “tremendous pressure” to make the sequel to the hit movie released more than three decades ago. , but he felt rewarded meeting in person with fans who gave him their full support for him and his film.

“It’s a privilege to be here. I’m very happy to see everyone. I missed you all,” he told a news conference in Seoul. The actor gave thanks for the warm welcome he always receives from the South Korean public, who have been very kind to him for a long time.

Cruise arrived in Seoul last Friday along with producer Jerry Bruckheimer and “Top Gun: Maverick” cast members, including Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Greg Tarzan Davis, as part of a world promotional tour. The film is scheduled to hit South Korean screens on Wednesday.

This is his 10th official visit to South Korea, after the last one in 2018 to promote “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is about Captain Pete Maverick, played by Cruise, who returns to the US Navy and trains a group of younger airmen for an urgent mission to bomb a secret plant in a foreign country.

The 59-year-old actor said he felt “tremendous pressure” to bring audiences back to the world of “Top Gun,” 36 years after the first film was released.

He added that it feels the same world and the same character, his journey and the same emotion, but 36 years later, and that’s what they were looking for, because it was what many fans had asked for and he doesn’t want to disappoint them.

The film has been more successful than expected around the world since it premiered in the US on May 27. It became the second highest-grossing film in 2022, with $885 million worldwide, after “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” with $942.5 million. .

Cruise said that “Top Gun: Maverick” not only has great visual action scenes and amazing aerial combat sequences, but also a great personal story about universal personal values, such as honor, friendship and family, with which people from all over the world can identify and connect.

Speaking of the three-hour red carpet event with hundreds of South Korean fans held on Sunday, he said it was very “special” for him to meet moviegoers in person and share an expensive movie experience with them. to face, which has been blocked for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor said that he knows that everyone has been through a very difficult time, so it was very important for the entire cast to be able to go to South Korea in person and have that shared communal experience of seeing the movie in a theater together. He added that it was actually very beautiful, after the time everyone has been through.

elena@yna.co.kr

(FINISH)