Tom Cruise achieves the best opening of his career with “Top Gun: Maverick” | culture and entertainment

“Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to the ’80s classic, posted one of the best US theatrical releases in recent years this weekend, grossing $160 million, the best debut of its career. Tom Cruise.

The good performance of the film, which was presented at the Cannes Festival, has been supported by excellent reviews and a strategic release date: the weekend in which the USA celebrated Memorial Day and which has the Monday as a holiday throughout the country.

Thus, in just four days and adding the proceeds in other markets, the Paramount + studio has managed to recover its investment of more than 170 million in the film, starring Cruise and directed by the architect Joseph Kosinski (“Tron: Legacy”).

The sequel, which comes 36 years after the premiere of the original film, has far surpassed the premiere of “Top Gun” in 1986, which only entered 8 million dollars in its first weekend, according to records from the Box Office portal. Mojo.

“I saw the first film when I was a child, 12 years old, and I was very impressed by Tony Scott’s style, but I also knew that I had to make it my own, that I had to take the story into the future and not look back,” said the actor. filmmaker in a recent interview with Efe.

Action and superhero franchises have proven to be the infallible remedy for theaters, deeply affected by the closure during the pandemic.

So far this year, “Top Gun: Maverick” is the fourth biggest opening, behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (260 million), “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (187 million) and “The Batman” (134 million in a normal weekend).

The rest of the weekend box office in the US was dominated by “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($ 20 million in its fourth week), “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” ($ 14 million in its opening) , “Downton Abbey: A New Era” (7 million in its second week) and “The Bad Guys” (5 million in its sixth week).