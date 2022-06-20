Together again? They catch Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on a date

After starring in several infidelity scandals in 2018, 2019 and recently another last year that included a baby, tristan thompson Y Khloe Kardashian They were seen together on a date.

The paparazzi captured the celebrities celebrating the Father’s day with her daughter True Thompson and Kris Jenner at an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles.

Although the momanager accompanied them, at the exit of the place both were photographed together, one next to the other, talking animatedly and even the NBA player helped him get into his truck.

Khloé exuded glamor and elegance in a fitted gray maxi dress with a scoop neckline and spaghetti straps. The design helped highlight her tiny waist and intricate curves, as well as her slender arms.

Photo: The Grosby Group

She added a pair of white casual low top sneakers from Nikemultiple gold cross necklaces, matching rings, and a diamond-encrusted gold watch.

He finished off the comfortable look with glasses prada rectangular bags and a black chanel leather backpack with a quilted design and gold studs.

combined the glamorous look with her blond hair combed to the side with straight strands and makeup made up of brown lips nakeda foundation that gave her skin a porcelain effect and blush peach, all highlighted by its characteristic contouring.

For his part, Tristan wore a white sports outfit, consisting of baggy pants and a short-sleeved shirt buttoned at the front, as well as sneakers. Nike and sun glasses.

Later, from the same place were seen the sons of kim kardashian and the daughter of rob kardashian Y Blac Chyna.

Khloé’s appearance in public comes amidst multiple rumors that she maintains a new relationship with another NBA star, which began months after the birth of her baby. tristan thompson with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.

Through social networks, the gossip account Deuxmoi claimed that the celebrity was in a relationship with a famous player, although he did not reveal the name.

Khloé said in an Instagram comment that the rumors were false and that she was focusing on herself and raising daughter True.

The infidelities of Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson, 28, was accused of infidelity in April 2018, the same time Khloé gave birth to True in Cleveland.

In social networks, and in the main entertainment tabloids, a video circulated where the player appears in compromising situations with two women

This video was recorded in Washington D.C. andOn October 7, 2017, the date on which Kardashian was three months pregnant.

For his part, in February 2019, after reconciling and resuming their relationship, Thompson was involved in another infidelity, but this time with Jordyn Woodsthe best friend of Kylie Jenner with whom, supposedly, she only kissed at a party.

But this is not the entire history of the player, since at the time of starting a relationship with Khloé in 2016, he had an affair with jordan craigwho became pregnant during this period.

Earlier this year, the Cavaliers player confirmed in a statement his new shared paternity with Maralee Nicholsthe fitness trainer he got involved with during his birthday and while dating Kardashian.

The scandal about her infidelity and paternity exploded at the end of 2021 when she filed a child support lawsuit.

In an interview with AND! NewsNichols said she didn’t know Tristan was in a relationship with Khloé at the time. They met in 2020 and he told her that he “was single and that he was a shared father.”

“I never would have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship,” she added.

MA