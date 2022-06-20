Thor: Love and Thunder | New Images Show Jane’s Armor and the Return of the Guardians of the Galaxy

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film starring the God of Thunder, who is the only member of The Avengers – 92% in having so many deliveries. The tape, again under the direction of Taika Waititi, hopes to become one of the great successes of the year and a very good advance for the road in the new phase of Marvel. One of the aspects that most interests fans is the reunion between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane (Natalie Portman), as well as the villain played by Christian Bale. To continue promoting the film, new images arrived that show us a little more about the Guardians of the Galaxy and the protagonists.

The Thor movies have always had a number of issues keeping fans interested. Yes, the fans were more than happy with the work of Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston as Loki, but there was something missing from the protagonist to feel more real and accessible to the public. Taika Waititi took over with Thor: Ragnarok – 92% and it changed a lot of the style, tone and even personality of the characters, a movement that was very well received by the vast majority. Considering that Thor went through a phase of depression in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, many were left wanting to see more of him alone and facing another challenge.

In the end, a fourth installment was approved to further explore this character. To complement things, Natalie Portman returned to adapt the story of The Mighty Thor, where Jane Foster has lost her family and discovers that she has cancer to later find herself as a worthy bearer of Mjölnir and all its power. Although we haven’t seen as much of this in the early trailers for Thor: Love and Thunderthe director said that they did take many elements from this comic book saga for the story.

To promote the tape, TotalFilm revealed new, never-before-seen images that show us a little more of Jane Foster in her suit, Thor’s incredible muscles, the return of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and of course , a pink reunion of the old lovers, who parted ways shortly after Thor: The Dark World – 66%.

Following what is shown in the first previews, Thor will begin this adventure in the company of the Guardians of the Galaxy, with whom he will travel while recovering his muscles and his self-confidence. At some point, the God of Thunder will make the decision to stop being a warrior, but we don’t know exactly what leads him to that, what is clear is that the appearance of Gorr, the Butcher God will call him back to action. Everything indicates that his journey with the Guardians will not last long and it is possible that they only appear in the first moments of the tape and then give way to the reunion between Jane and Thor.

Both the cast and the director assure that Thor: Love and Thunder It is a genuinely romantic and sweet film with a very positive message, but it will also show what could be one of the great villains of the brand. In the comics, Gorr decides to kill all the gods after feeling abandoned by them when he loses his entire family, and if they keep this part for the adaptation he will surely be a very interesting and complex character. As for Jane, it’s unknown at this point if Portman will continue to work with Marvel or if it was a one-time deal to make her a more interesting heroine than we were ever presented with in the first two installments.

The film will be released the first week of July and is already one of the most anticipated titles of the year. Although there is not the same attention for this movie as there was for Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88%, deliveries that were full of cameos and surprises, everything indicates that the reception of Thor: Love and Thunder It will be great and could improve the numbers of the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%. On the other hand, the future of Chris Hemsworth like Thor is still undecided, but this fourth part will surely clear things up for fans.

