“Thor Love and Thunder”: new images and details revealed by Natalie Portman

New images of “Thor Love and Thunder”the new film from Marvel Studios, fourth part of the franchise of the god of thunder starring Chris Hemsworthwhich in turn will return the events of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

This is how the magazine spread them TotalFilm who also spoke with the actress Natalie Portman about the physical preparation he did for the film that will develop the return of his character, the Doctor Jane Fosternow how mighty thorthe heiress of mjölnir.

“I trained for a long time before and during, and I was doing the whole protein shake thing. It really helped prepare me for the level of action that we finished,” said the Oscar-winning actress (for “Black Swan”, 2010). .

“We had amazing stuntmen that made things really tough, but there’s still a lot of running and jumping and sword and hammer fighting. It definitely helped to be strong. Having that weight of the cape all day, you want to have some strength in the upper part of the body,” he added.

New images of “Thor: Love and Thunder” Source: Total Film



The images show us Thor with the Mantis Guardians (Pom Klementieff) and Stard Lord / Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), who we could also see in the trailers that have already been released.

The film, directed by Taika Waititi -who repeats his role in the production after “Thor Ragnarok”, 2017-, who in turn plays Korg, will develop the new adventure of the god of thunder who left with the Guardians of the Galaxy after defeating Thanos (Josh Brolin) and returned the Infinity Stones, and leave the New Asgard in the hands of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Outside of his plans, he will meet again with Jane who now carries her mjölnir that her sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) destroyed for her.

All these events that will unfold while in the shadows, a new villain emerges in the skin of Christian bale, Cap the butcher of the godswho promised himself to eliminate all these supreme beings.

New images of “Thor: Love and Thunder” | Source: TotalFilm



With the special participation of Russell Crowe like Zeus, “Thor: Love and Thunder” arrives as the sixth film of Phase 4 of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, for its acronym in English and as the set of interconnected films and series is known) and will reach the Argentine theaters on July 7 in Argentine cinemas, which if the same format is maintained that Marvel Studios applied from “Avengers: Endgame”, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” It would have preview functions from Wednesday, July 6.