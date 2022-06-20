Thor Love and Thunder | How was the moment of Thor without clothes?

The director explained that the scene was considered from the very beginning of production.

Thor: Love & Thunder is the next Marvel theatrical release and the newest creative effort from the director Taika Waititiwho now willingly just justified the appearance of the God of Thunder completely without clothessurprising not only everyone present on the scene, but also the fans.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s faced before: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir. , like the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

But in the trailer for the film there was one scene that particularly caught the attention of the public. The specialized media proclaim it as the most revised of all the advance and it is the moment in which Zeus decides to completely leave Thor without his clothing, causing fainting among those present..

Despite being a comic cut scene, it is also something that attracted attention when presented in the middle of the promotion of a Marvel movie, a franchise that today stays away from adult content.

For this reason, when asked about how they managed to convince the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige to allow the sequence in which some skin was shown, Taika Waititi assured that no greater efforts were made, “we all knew we wanted to do it from the beginning of filming”.

“Actually, it was in the first draft of the script and Chris was on board too. But you know, when you have a body like Chris’s, even he understands that it would be a loss not to show it. It would be a crime against humanity.”.

“So you just have to provide for the masses. And now we all have that gift.”concluded the director.

Thor: Love & Thunder will hit Chilean theaters on July 7th.