‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman show off their arms in the new images

On July 8, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ hits theaters, the fourth installment of the adventures of the Asgardian played by Chris Hemsworth, and the second directed by Taika Waititi after yassifying the character in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. In this installment, the one who has had to go through the Marvel training has been Natalie Portman, who returns to the UCM as Jane Foster, but now wielding Mjolnir like a worthy Mighty Thor.

Total Fim magazine has published new images of the film in which we see the protagonists showing off their arms again. In the magazine, Portman comments on what this training to become a superhero was like: “I trained a lot before and during, and stuffed myself with protein shakes. It helped prepare me for the level of action that we ended up doing. We had amazing stuntmen that made things really tough, but there’s still a lot of running, jumping, and sword and hammer fighting. Being strong was definitely a help. To carry the weight of the cape all day you need to have upper body strength“. Kevin Feige reveals that they only used a little “movie magic” to make Mighty Thor “a little taller. (…) Everything else was all her”.

Another of the photos shows us Pom Klementieff and Chris Pratt again as Mantis and Star-Lord, two of the Guardians of the Galaxy that will be seen in ‘Love and Thunder’. Fans of this group shouldn’t get their hopes up too high about their screen time, because from what we see in the trailers there’s a lot of the footage where they don’t appear. Tessa Thompson, who returns as Valkyrie, commented in an interview with Fandango that she didn’t even have scenes with them: “I went to the set to watch, because I wasn’t in any of the Guardian stuff. and I don’t remember which one of them told me, but someone asked me ‘is it always like this?’ and I said ‘yes, it is’. We are used to a certain level of chaos. To exist in a certain level of chaos because there is always the version of the script and then we end up throwing that away and improvising a lot… As far as we know probably 95% of it never makes it into the movie, but you do it for the 5% that remains”.

The last of Chris Hemsworth?

As usual with Marvel, Chris Hemsworth doesn’t know (or rather, he doesn’t want to tell us) if ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will be his last movie as Thor: “It could be my last Marvel movie. I do not know. It was a wild, fun, crazy experience, like all Taika Waititi movies. I’ve played the character for ten, eleven years, and each time she’s been new and exciting, and this one was no exception. It felt very fresh and like we were trying something we hadn’t tried before. It was, in Taika’s words, a wild, crazy romantic comedy in space” he says in an interview with Wired. We will be able to see such a cocktail from July 8 in theaters.