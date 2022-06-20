“Thor: Love and Thunder” began its pre-sale in Mexico and will have an exclusive preview

Thor: Love and Thunder cover

Since he announced Phase 4 by the Cinematic Universe of Marvel (UCM) one of the tapes that has strongly called the attention of all the followers of the heroes, is without a doubt Thor: Love and Thunder which in the early hours of June 20 began its pre-sale in all theaters in the Mexican Republic.

On the other hand, during the course of June 19, the two most important cinema chains announced through their social networks that Mexico will have an exclusive preview in some theaters in the Mexican Republic on July 6, two days before its international release, which is scheduled for the 8th of the same month.

“THERE IS A CINEMEX PREVIEW! Be the first to see #Thor: Love and Thunder this July 6th. Don’t forget that we have the presale in a few hours, watch out here “. “The dream came true, #ThorLoveAndThunderTickets now available! You will be able to buy them for the official premiere on July 7th and for the super preview on July 6th”, they announced. Cinemex and Cinepolis through their social networks.

Another alternative to see Thor: Love and Thunder in some points of the Mexican Republic it is Cinedot a new chain of cinemas which has lower costs than the usual chains and that has strongly attracted the attention of the residents of the Mexican capital for being less than a month to open its first complex in Mexico City, in Plaza Azcapotzalco.

So far, social networks remain entertaining after the release of the first special functions, which is surprising, since usually in the special functions falls are reported on their digital platforms as previously happened in the pre-sales of Spider-Man: No Way Home Y Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

after the defeat Asgard and the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor he tries to change his lifestyle and regain his strength and will through hard training. This will be the fourth solo installment of the son of odin, now accompanied by The Guardians of the Galaxy which include Chris Pratt as star lord, Rocket Raccoon with the voice of Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Karen Gillan returning to their roles.

First trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder with the introduction of the new characters and a closer look at the powers of Mighty Thor.

It will also mark the return of his ex-partner Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who does not participate in the MCU since 2013, her inseparable friend and current queen of Asgard, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and the expected incursion of Christian bale to the Marvel Cinematic Universe embodying one of the greatest villains of comics, Gorr, the Butcher of Gods.

According to the synopsis, “the film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as hat, the butcher of Gods, who seeks their extinction. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie Queen, Korg and his ex-girlfriend Jane Fosterwho, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, like mighty thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the elder’s revenge. butcher god And stop it before it’s too late.”

“The Gods only care about one thing, themselves. So here I make my promise: All Gods must die,” Gorr says in his introduction sequence. Without a doubt, he poses as a tough villain after having faced Hello (Cate Blanchett) in the previous film, Thor: Ragnarök.

