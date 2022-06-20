This is what Britney Spears looked like in the iconic movie Friends forever

the iconic movie “Friends forever” It was about a teenage girl who went in search of her childhood friends to go on a road trip and visit her mother. that’s how it looked Britney Spears at that moment. Safety pin.

It is said that it was a tailor-made film for Britney Spears. It premiered on February 15, 2002 in the United States. Better known as Crossroads: Until the end is the title of the iconic film that until now was the only one starring the singer.

This film meant for the singer an opportunity to enter the world of Hollywood cinema. It was shot with the sole intention of taking advantage of Britney’s fame at the time as a youthful musical icon.

Although her fans received her favorably, the reviews were not entirely good with either the film or the singer's performance.

What is Friends Forever about?

The argument of Friends forever was not at all related to the real life of Britney Spears at that moment. Always close to her family and without major problems, the iconic movie It lasts about 90 minutes and explains the story of Lucy, a young American woman who lives in a small town in Alabama.

While Spears played the prototype of the perfect and innocent girl who lives happily, she is graduating and decides to make a dream come true: to meet her mother, who had abandoned her when she was just a baby. Faced with her father’s refusal to want to accompany her, she decides to escape from her with two of her childhood friends with whom she had not spoken of her for years. They were Kit and Mimi.

So the 3 girls finally run away in the car of one of their friends, but with very different goals. On her part, Lucy is looking for her mother, Kit wants to go to a casting and Mimi wants to see her fiancé. Of course, the 3 intend to reach California, although to achieve this they have to cross a large part of the United States.

Throughout that long journey, various adventures occur to them that, sometimes, even put them in danger. Once they finish the story and reach her destination, Lucy realizes how everything she experienced changed her completely, evolving her feelings and even waking up to her sex.



From the production they took into account the great success that it had at that time Britney Spears in the international musical world and, for this reason, they included various songs so that fans would come to see the film.

In the film Friends forever some of his songs like I'm not a girl, not yet a woman or the updated version of I love Rock'n'Roll were played.

