This is what Britney Spears looked like in the iconic movie Friends forever

the iconic movie “Friends forever” It was about a teenage girl who went in search of her childhood friends to go on a road trip and visit her mother. that’s how it looked Britney Spears at that moment. Safety pin.

It is said that it was a tailor-made film for Britney Spears. It premiered on February 15, 2002 in the United States. Better known as Crossroads: Until the end is the title of the iconic film that until now was the only one starring the singer.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker