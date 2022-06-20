This is what a young Nicole Kidman looked like in her first movie

There is no doubt that Nicole Kidman is one of the most important actresses today. With a four-decade career, it has established itself as one of the icons of his generationny of the most respected performers of the film industry.

Nevertheless, many ignore how young Nicole Kidman was when she began her career in film and television. And it is that heThe Australian actress was actually just a teenager when he made his professional acting debut.

The debut of a young Nicole Kidman

In 1983, chen she was only 16 years old, a young Nicole Kidman acted in what would be her debut film. It was a new version of Bush Christmas, a classic Australian account for Christmas and in which theShe was one of the protagonists.

looking at the photos, it is difficult to imagine that this is the same actress we know today. In these you can see him with the pretty curly hairor, something that characterized her in her first roles throughout the eighties.

However, it was not until the 1990s that Nicole Kidman achieved international recognition. In 1995 she played Dr. Chase Meridian in the iconic Joel Schumacher film, batmanforever, about the Gotham City superhero.

For its part, Critical recognition came in the 2000s, when she starred in the hit Moulin Rouge!, film for which he received his first Oscar nomination. A year later, she would raise the statuette thanks to his incredible transformation into The Hours.

In recent years, Nicole Kidman has had an incredible resurgence in film and television. The actress achieved acclaim and success in titles such as Big Little Lies, Lion, Being the Ricardos, The Undoing, The Northman, Bombshelhe, among other.





